Mental Health Week Celebrations: Oakridge International School, Gachibowli Beckons Global Attention Towards Well-being for All

Gachibowli (Telangana) [India], October 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Oakridge International School, Gachibowli celebrated Mental Health Week from 10-14 October 2022 to highlight the importance of mental health and well-being. As the world enters the post-pandemic times and relies completely on digital spaces to form a sense of community, several instances of mental health issues emerge in front of us.

In India, 14 per cent of people aged 15 to 24 require mental health interventions, according to a survey conducted in 2021 by UNICEF and Gallup. In this regard, it is crucial that educational institutions place a strong emphasis on nurturing the social and emotional needs of the students. Give them a safe space where they can feel heard without being judged. In line with this, Oakridge Gachibowli ensures that its students are prepared to transition into inclusive and emotionally healthy beings.

To observe Mental Health Week and spread the central theme which is 'Making mental health and well-being for all a global priority', a range of interactive activities were planned at Oakridge International School, Gachibowli. This week-long celebration focused on enhancing students' social and emotional learning.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, green ribbons were distributed to the students and staff of the school as a way to show support for the cause and mark the day. These green ribbons symbolized the awareness and acceptance of mental health and well-being for all. A Yoga session was conducted to upkeep physical as well as mental well-being, herein students also understood the importance of meditation. Moreover, understanding the impact of food on the well-being of the learners, the school organized a Comfort Food Sale, where students sold homemade food.



Thriving on the aspect of art providing solace to the mind, students enjoyed the Graffiti making activity. The junior students were seen taking part in the Inclusion Parade and leading the baton of 'we are unique, we are united'.

Stressing the importance of the mental health and well-being of the students, Jasjit Kaur, the Head of the Primary Years Program said, "Happiness quotient of a child is fundamental in their growth. This week we created a cohesive environment where students could learn simple ways to enhance their well-being and contribute towards creating a safe space for all."

Oakridge International School, Gachibowli, a part of Nord Anglia Education, nurtures students to become inclusive individuals and future leaders. With the expert set of faculty and class apart from the IBDP program, the students make the most out of their learning experience.

Visit www.oakridge.in/gachibowli for more information.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

