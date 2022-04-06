Meraki- Beacon of Light organized by Ignite India Education

New Delhi [India], April 5 (ANI/SRV): Meraki- Beacon of Light 2022 Closing Ceremony was organized by Ignite India Education at Taj Yeshwantpur Bangalore.

Ignite India's Meraki is an annual event organized by Ignite India Education which provides a platform for all students of classes 8th to 12th to showcase their talent.

This year's Meraki event witnessed more than 25,000 entries, 2045 finalists and 255 winners in Fashion Show, Fashion Styling, Architecture Projects, LawProjects, Management Projects, Hair & Make-up, Fashion Styling and other competitions.

Several schools participated this year including Harvest International, Army Public Schools, Jyoti Niwas PU College participated along with many other schools from across India. This year Meraki witnessed participation from over 25000 students across India, of which, shortlisted students were presented before an eminent jury Mr Hamen Das, Akash Kumar Gupta, Prof Laikta Verma, Nitish Kumar, Venus Malik, Annechira Shiva, Ananth Acharya, Firoz Khan and many other prominent faces of different industry, who not only judged the event but also provided the students with many constrictive ideas to enhance their work.

This year Meraki gave away prizes over Rs. 10 Lakh worth including Cash Prices, goodies, vouchers and workshops. Furthermore, many students will be provided with internship opportunities to felicitate them to understand the working culture in different industries. Colleges like United world Institute of Design (Ahmedabad), Lovely Professional University, Istituto Marangoni (Mumbai), Whistling Woods International (Pune), JD Institute (Bangalore), MITID (Ujjain) with 5 others were the Education Partners with the event and to felicitate the students with immense knowledge through their professors.



The students and parents were engaged in conversation through Career Fest, a platform where various dignitaries from different industries engage in awareness and enable the students to make an informed choice about their careers.



Anjana Prabhu & team and Yamini Hariharan & team won the combined first prize in the fashion show event bagging a cash prize of Rs. 12,500 each followed by Saanvi's team standing second and Binitha's team standing third. Vaishnavi, Prachi, Harika, Sweezal, Ankitha form Mount Carmel PU college, Rithika NPS HSR, Ramya Army Public School, Harshitha, Aishwarya, Nishka DPS East, Anahita, Kiran Christ College, Vaishali NIFT Bangalore, participated as a model & stylist in fashion show and Mount Carmel PU College, Bangalore Student's team won the 1st Prize. The list of winners of the event has been shared on Ignite India's Meraki website- www.igniteindiaedu.com.

Renowned Designer Govind Kumar Singh founder of Design Label RAINUSH and Mr Krishna Nand Singh Chief Operating Officer IGNITE INDIA felicitated the closing ceremony. The winners are awarded cash prizes, vouchers, certificates, goodies and workshop invitations.



Ignite India Education is inspired by the former President of India Bharat Ratna Dr A. P. J. Abdul Kalam's vision of "India Beyond 2020". Our aim is to fulfil his vision by empowering society and transforming India into a developed nation through education. Design, Management and Technology professionals manage this initiative and we help in providing quality education with the view of producing a new generation of creative and innovative minds.

Ignite India was established in 2006. Ignite Study points are available across the country including New Delhi (Headquarters), Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Patna. The objective of this Initiative is to guide, mentor and inspire young minds who want to pursue careers in the fields of Architecture, Design, Fashion, Fine Arts, Management and other new-age career opportunities. Ignite India is spreading awareness among the new generation and providing preparation classes for entrance exams of Architecture, Design, Fashion, Management, Law such as NATA, NID, NIFT, CLAT, IIT UCEED & CEED. This initiative is managed by Design, Management and Technology professionals and is committed to transforming India into a developed nation.

To know more visit: www.igniteindiaeducation.com

