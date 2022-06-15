Meraki reveals their Unique 'Build your Own Home' Concept at Karjat in a press-conference event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): In a press conference cum launch party, Brand Ambassador, Suniel Shetty revealed the most awaited project, Meraki, located in Karjat.

The Meraki project urges people to transform their dreams into a blissful reality.

The event, happened at Novotel Juhu, in the presence of the press and Suniel Shetty.



"As far as I'm concerned, Meraki has the intent to fabricate a great change in the real estate business. Being able to create from your imagination, is a dream come true," says Suniel Shetty, Brand Ambassador of Meraki.

Spread over 25 acres, the Meraki project creates an awe-inspiring world. The lush green property located in the lap of nature indulges you in a refreshing serenity. Meraki urges you to use your creativity and build your own villa, your way. It is a never-before-seen concept that not only helps you build the home of your dreams, but also helps you experience a world you have always dreamt of.

"The concept of Meraki is unique. It helps you breathe fresh air with the touch of using your own creativity in building your own house. The property is surrounded by greenery and lays the foundation for its calming and creative atmosphere," says Ram Kharpuriya, Chairman & MD of Meraki.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

