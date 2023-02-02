MeraSapna.in launches India's first online property prize competition

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 2 (ANI/PNN): MeraSapna.in, a unique solution to the housing crisis in India, believes that everyone deserves a roof over their head. With a growing population, changing family patterns, and an increase in migration, India is facing a housing backlog, an infrastructure deficit, and a rising number of homeless individuals and slum dwellers.

To provide a fair opportunity for those in need, MeraSapna.in presents India's first online property prize competition, where participants can win a house by purchasing a ticket for as low as Rs 501. The competition is open to Indian citizens aged 18 and above, with a valid PAN number and Aadhaar card. However, residents of Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Odisha, and Telangana are not eligible.

Explore MeraSapna.in's latest prize properties on the website and mobile app and select your favourite to enter the competition. Single tickets or bundle options are available, with discounts on purchases of 5, 11, 21, or 51 tickets. All tickets will be emailed to entrants, and they can also view their ticket numbers and order history in their accounts.



The competition closes on the date mentioned on the website and the live prize draw will take place on the closing day. The winner will be drawn at random using an RNG-approved random number generator, in the presence of a renowned dignitary and legal representative. The draw will be live-streamed on MeraSapna's Instagram and Facebook Pages and a video will be posted on the company's social media. The winner will be notified on the same day, and their name and city of residence will be displayed on the website and social media.

The property will be transferred to the winner free of stamp duty and legal fees, which will be borne by MeraSapna.in. The winner shall sign over the deeds of the property once he submits the verification documents.

For more information, watch MeraSapna.in's detailed 'How it Works' video on YouTube or read their FAQs and terms and conditions. Join MeraSapna.in on its journey to make a positive impact in the lives of those who need it the most and buy your tickets now for an opportunity to win this life-changing property!

