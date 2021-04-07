Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Mark 'World Health Day' 2021 by providing scholarships for Doctors in many new specialties in Africa and Asia

Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, marked 'World Health Day' 2021 together with 19 African First Ladies and the Minister of Health by announcing scholarships in various new specialities for young African Doctors.

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation explained, "In line with our vision to strengthen the public healthcare system in Africa, Asia, and developing countries, on this World Health Day, I am very proud to announce that Merck Foundation has widened the horizons by introducing scholarships for young local doctors in many new underserved specialities including Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Gastroenterology, Laparoscopic Surgical Skills, Mental Health: Psychological Therapies, Orthopedic Trauma Science, Paediatric, Emergency Medicine, Advanced Surgical Practice, Dermatology, Neonatal Medicine, Pain Management, Psychiatry, Clinical Microbiology and infectious diseases, Ophthalmology, Internal Medicine, Neuroimaging for research, Urology, Trauma, and orthopaedics. We are very proud to invite applications from African and Asian doctors from under-served communities for these scholarships on our mail: info@merck-foundation.com."

Merck Foundation continues to build healthcare capacity in African, Asian, and Latin American countries with the aim to provide access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions.

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej further elaborated, "We believe that every patient is important and deserves the best of specialized treatment, irrespective of the geographical parameters. Thus, we at Merck Foundation strongly believe that building professional healthcare capacity is the best strategy to improve access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions for patients in underserved communities.

We have so far provided for more than 1100 Doctors from 42 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America with one & two-year speciality training in multiple fields such as Oncology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Human Assisted Reproduction and Embryology & Fertility speciality, to be the first in their countries".

So far, Merck Foundation has provided medical speciality training in various specialities to doctors from the following 42 countries: Zimbabwe, Zambia, Vietnam, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, Tanzania, Sudan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Rwanda, Philippines, Peru, Nigeria, Niger, Nepal, Namibia, Myanmar, Mozambique, Mexico, Mauritius, Malaysia, Malawi, Liberia, Kenya, Indonesia, Guinea Conakry, Ghana, Gambia, Gabon, Ethiopia, Egypt, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Chad, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Cambodia, Burundi, Botswana, and Bangladesh.

For Scholarship Eligibility Criteria for the Online Courses, visit our website: www.merck-foundation.com

The applications can be submitted along with the CV to info@merck-foundation.com

To watch the Testimonials of Merck Foundation Oncology Fellowship Alumni from Africa, pls visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=veV8IjuHJZQ

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=de.merck.foundation&hl=en

Website: www.merck-foundation.com

