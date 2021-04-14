Merck Foundation and African First Ladies mark 'World Health Day' 2021 by providing scholarships for doctors in new specialities in Africa and Asia

Windhoek [Namibia]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, mark 'World Health Day' 2021 together with 19 African First Ladies by starting the "Mask Up With Care" Media Recognition Awards for African Media Representatives for advancing Community awareness about coronavirus.

The awards are also announced for Media Representatives from Latin American and Asian Countries. The theme of the awards is to raise awareness on how to adapt best protection measures such as wearing your masks to show you care and love your family & community; to encourage your community to choose to vaccinate when it is available and to sensitize them to support healthcare workers who are at the forefront of COVID 19 pandemic.

Senator, Dr RashaKelej, CEO of Merck Foundation emphasized, "After the huge success of our 'Stay at home Awards' Media Recognition Awards 2020 and receiving more than 1000 applications and announcing more than 90 winners across Africa, Asia and Latin America. I'd like to encourage media to apply for "Mask Up with Care" Media Recognition Awards These Media Recognition Awards will encourage media to sensitize our communities. Raising awareness about coronavirus in our communities will also contribute to supporting health workers who are at the forefront of COVID-19 response - providing high-quality, respectful treatment and care. Also, it will enhance their great efforts in leading community dialogue to address fears and questions. Looking forward to valuable inputs from all media representatives."



Merck Foundation has been actively raising awareness on sensitive health issues like infertility and eliminating its stigma. Merck Foundation has also raced to respond to coronavirus pandemic, in partnership with 18 African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information and Education through various programs and activities.

Senator, Dr RashaKelej further elaborated, "As the world marks World Health Day, our hearts and thoughts go out to the people who have been affected by this unprecedented event COVID 19, which has highlighted that access to healthcare is unequal. In accordance with this year's theme 'Building a Fairer, Healthier World for Everyone', we at Merck Foundation are committed to providing access to quality and equitable healthcare solution by providing for more than 1100 Doctors from 42 countries across Africa, Asia, and Latin America with one & two-year speciality training in multiple fields such as Oncology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Human Assisted Reproduction and Embryology & Fertility speciality, to be the first in their countries."

"Furthermore, Merck Foundation together with African First Ladies started the process of providing scholarships for local doctors, of new medical underserved specialities such as; Urology, Ophthalmology, Gastroenterology, Rheumatology, Pain Management, Dermatology, Neonatal, Paediatric Dermatology, Internal Medicine, Surgery Trauma and Orthopedic, Mental Health and Psychiatry and more. We are looking forward to receiving applications from doctors in underserved communities on our email: info@merck-foundation.com" Dr Kelej added.

"At Merck Foundation, we appreciate all the healthcare workers around the world who are on the frontline working towards containing this pandemic. Let us all work together towards a healthier and fairer world" said Dr Kelej.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

