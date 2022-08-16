Merck Foundation CEO conducted a premier of their TV program "Our Africa" during her visit to Ghana

Accra [Ghana]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The CEO of Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany launched "Our Africa" TV Program during an exclusive premiere in Ghana. "Because I Want to Be" TV Program by The Office of the First Lady of Ghana was also launched during the same premier.

'Our Africa by Merck Foundation' is a pan-African TV program that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation to feature African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift about wide range of social and health issues across Africa. The show is co-hosted by Brian Mulondo from Uganda.



The TV program is being broadcasted on GH One TV Ghana, LNTV Liberia and AYV Sierra Leone and posted on all social media channels of Merck Foundation and TV channels. "Our Africa by Merck Foundation" was also broadcasted on KTN Kenya and NTV Uganda.



"I am very happy to be here in Ghana and launch "Our Africa by Merck Foundation", a first-of-its-kind TV program that is set to be the voice of the voiceless and break the silence about many critical and sensitive social and health issues in Africa like Breaking Infertility Stigma, Importance of early detection and prevention of Diabetes, Supporting Girl Education, Ending Child Marriage, Stopping Gender-Based Violence, promoting a Healthy Lifestyle, Ending Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), Coronavirus Health Awareness, Gender-Based Violence (GBV), Sustainability, and many more."

"I have always believed that Fashion and Art are powerful tools to address and raise awareness on pressing and sensitive social and health issues in our beloved Africa and beyond. Fashion and Art have a purpose beyond just entertainment and looking good and we must make the most out of these platforms to advocate for the causes we work towards every day. Hence, I came up with the idea of this informative yet entertaining show. The TV program is doing extremely well and is receiving a lot of love from its audience and also our social media followers," added Dr Kelej.

The show is broadcasting on the following TV channels:

- Every Sunday @ 2 pm on (GMT) GH One TV, Ghana; re-runs on Monday @ 1:30 pm (GMT)

- Every Saturday @ 6 pm (GMT) on LNTV, Liberia; re-run on Sunday @ 4:30 pm (GMT)

- Every Wednesday @ 4.30 pm (GMT) on AYV, Sierra Leone

"Because I want to Be" TV Program was also launched by the Office of the First Lady of Ghana in partnership with Merck Foundation, as part of the "Educating Linda" program. This program helps young girls who are unprivileged but brilliant to continue their education.

During the ceremony, Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation also launched a Song - "No More Diabetes" sung by Cwesi, a popular singer from Ghana; and also a Children's Storybook - "Sugar-Free Jude". "I am very excited to present to you Merck Foundation's new song - No More Diabetes and a brand new children's storybook - Sugar-Free Jude, both have been launched with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raising awareness on the early detection and prevention of Diabetes. I hope everyone likes this song and enjoys reading this new Storybook," said Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej.

Listen to the song here: https://youtu.be/YC6VpDVoE-k

Read Sugar Free Jude storybook here: https://merck-foundation.com/merckfoundation/public/uploads/digital_library/1656412954_b2be045662b6b261026a.pdf

Merck Foundation in partnership with the First Lady of Ghana has provided scholarships to more than 100 young doctors from Ghana in critical and underserved specialities such as - Oncology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Human Assisted Reproduction and Embryology & Fertility speciality and much more.



Moreover, during the ceremony, Merck Foundation CEO also felicitated the winners of Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition "More Than a Mother" 2021 and Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2021 & 2020 from Ghana. She also announced the Call for Applications for 2022 awards in partnership with Ghana First Lady, announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards for Ghanian Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

Winners from Ghana in partnership with The First Lady of Ghana, H.E. REBECCA AKUFO-ADDO & Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" are:

MERCK FOUNDATION MEDIA RECOGNITION AWARDS "MORE THAN A MOTHER" 2021

PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:



FIRST Position:

- Dzifa Tetteh Tay, The Spectator, GHANA

SECOND Position:

- Jonathan Donkor, Ghanaian Times, GHANA

- Efia Akese, The Mirror, GHANA

THIRD Position:

- Yaw Asirifi-Twum, Freelance Journalist, GHANA

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:



FIRST Position:

- Zadok Kwame Gyes, Daily Graphic / Graphic Online, GHANA

SECOND Position:

- Neta Kris AbianaParsram And Emmanuel Kwasi Debrah, Multimedia Group Limited, GHANA

- Benedicta GyimaahFolley, Ghanaian Times, GHANA

THIRD Position:

- Agnes Opoku Sarong, New Times Corporation, GHANA

RADIO CATEGORY WINNERS:



FIRST Position:

- Nyadror Adanuti Nelson, Diamond FM, Tamale (Northern Region), GHANA

MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS:



SECOND Position:

- Akua Oforiwa Darko, Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, GHANA

THIRD Position:

- Beatrice Senadju, Ghana Broadasting Corporation, GHANA

MERCK FOUNDATION "MASK UP WITH CARE" MEDIA RECOGNITION AWARDS 2021



PRINT CATEGORY WINNERS:



FIRST Position:

- Dzifa Tetteh Tay, The Spectator, GHANA

SECOND Position:

- Ama Tekyiwaa Ampadu Agyema, New Times Corporation (Ghanaian Times/The Spectator), GHANA

- Alfred Nii Arday Ankrah, The Spectator Newspaper, GHANA

THIRD Position:

- Efia Akese, The Mirror, GHANA

- Benedicta Gyimaah Folley, Ghanian Times, GHANA

ONLINE CATEGORY WINNERS:



FIRST Position:

- Prosper Kwame Kuorsoh, Ghana New Agency, GHANA

SECOND Position:

- Prince Kwame Tamakloe, Rainbow Radio Int and Zami Report, GHANA

THIRD Position:

- Mavis Offei Acheampong, GHANA BROADCASTING CORPORATION (GBC), GHANA

RADIO CATEGORY



FIRST Position:

- Mavis Offei Acheampong, GHANA BROADCASTING CORPORATION (GBC), GHANA



MULTIMEDIA CATEGORY WINNERS:



FIRST Position:

- WENDY LARYEA, TV3 Network Ltd, GHANA

SECOND Position:

- Clara Mlano, Ghana Broadasting Corporation, GHANA

THIRD Position:

- Beatrice Spio-Garbrah, TV3, GHANA

MERCK FOUNDATION FASHION AWARDS "MORE THAN A MOTHER" 2021

1. Solace AkosSakah

2. Linda Mensah

3. Destinee MouandaBiyeri

4. Pwatani Theresa

5. David Kwabena Appaih

6. Catherine Natang

MERCK FOUNDATION FASHION AWARDS "MORE THAN A MOTHER" 2020

1. Leticia Ashie Owusu

2. Gifty Amonu Essel

3. Kizito Ronald Jr

4. Placid Leke

5. Anuja Bharti

6. Paul Akrofie

7. Desmond Nhyira Amankonah

Details of the Awards:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022

Click here to view more details.



2. Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022

Click here to view more details.



3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022

Click here to view more details.



4. Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 2022

Click here to view more details.



5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension"

Click here to view more details.



6. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension"

6. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension"
Submission deadline: 30th October 2022.



7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension"

7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension"
Submission deadline: 30th October 2022.



8. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension"

8. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2022 "Diabetes & Hypertension"
Submission deadline: 30th October 2022.



"I invite entries from all African talents on submit@merck-foundation.com", concluded Senator Kelej.

"Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" is a strong movement that aims to empower infertile women through access to information, education and change of mind-sets. This powerful campaign supports in defining policies and interventions to build quality and equitable Reproductive and Fertility Care Capacity, Break Infertility Stigma and Raise Awareness about Infertility Prevention and Male Infertility. In partnership with African First Ladies, Ministries of Health, Information, Education & Gender, academia, policymakers, International fertility societies, media and art, the initiative also provides training for Fertility Specialists and Embryologists to build and advance fertility care capacity in Africa and developing countries.



With "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", we have initiated a cultural shift to de-stigmatize infertility at all levels: By improving awareness, training local experts in the fields of fertility care and media, building advocacy in cooperation with African First Ladies and women leaders and by supporting childless women in starting their own small businesses. It's all about giving every woman the respect and the help she deserves to live a fulfilling life, with or without a child.



The Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" are:



Merck Foundation launched new innovative initiatives to sensitize local communities about infertility prevention, male infertility with the aim to break the stigma of infertility and empowering infertile women as part of Merck Foundation More than a Mother COMMUNITY AWARENESS CAMPAIGN, such as;

- 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Africa Media Recognition Awards and Health Media Training

- 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Fashion Awards

- 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Film Awards

- 'Merck Foundation More than a Mother' Song Awards

- Local songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it

- Children storybook, localized for each country

