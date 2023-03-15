Merck Foundation CEO: Our vision is to transform patient care landscape in Africa and Beyond

Lilongwe [Malawi]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany announced the call for applications for medical training scholarships for healthcare providers from 50 countries in 36 critical and underserved specialities with the aim to transform patient care in Africa and developing countries. The capacity building program is a long term partnership between Merck Foundation and 20 African First Ladies, Ministers of Health and Medical Societies in 50 countries.

Senator, Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation stated, "I strongly believe that training healthcare providers is the right strategy to improve access to equitable and quality at health care in Africa. Therefore, I am happy to announce the Call for Applications for 2023 Scholarships for young doctors with special focus on female doctors for our online one-year diploma and two-year master degree in 36 critical and underserved medical specialties. Our vision is transforming the Patient Care landscape in Africa and beyond. I feel very proud to share that we have provided more than 1470 scholarships to doctors from 50 countries in various critical and underserved fields such as Oncology, Diabetes, Preventative Cardiovascular Medicine, Endocrinology, Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Medicine, Embryology & Fertility specialty, Gastroenterology, Dermatology, Psychiatry, Emergency and Resuscitation Medicine, Critical Care, Pediatric Emergency Medicine, Neonatal Medicine, Advanced Surgical Practice, Pain Management, General Surgery, Clinical Microbiology and infectious diseases, Internal Medicine, Trauma & Orthopedics, Biotechnology in ART and many more."

Merck Foundation has announced Call for Applications for the following online courses:





How to Apply:

Applications can to be submitted to: https://merck-foundation.com/Merck-Foundation-Capacity-Advancement-Application-Form



Last Date to apply:

31st May 2023



Scholarship Eligibility Criteria

- All Merck Foundation scholarships are provided to nationals of African Countries, Developing countries, and underserved communities as per the World Human Development Index list of Developing countries. Refer to the link: http://hdr.undp.org/en/content/latest-human-development-index-ranking

- Merck Foundation Scientific Committee and Scientific Committee of Academic Partners will focus on African countries with a special focus on French-speaking and Portuguese speaking and SIDS (Small Islands Developing State), with the aim to build healthcare capacity and transform patient care in the public sector which is under pressure due to its limited resources. Therefore, requests from Ministries of Health (MOH) or the Office of the First Ladies are preferable. In case of individual requests, a recommendation letter from MOH or the First Lady Office of these countries will be required to indicate your country's gap in the specific specialty and the objective of improving access to equitable and quality patient care in your community is identified and fulfilled. For Asian Countries- Recommendation letter from The Ministry of Health or Vice Chancellor/Dean/Rector of the Medical University or President of respective Society or Medical Association will be preferred.

- Moreover, Merck Foundation Scientific Committee will take into consideration in the selection process the following factors when it is needed: The Human Development Index, Population and number of eligible applications received from each country and number of scholarships that have been already provided to each country in such specialties.



- Moreover, Merck Foundation plans to offer English courses to candidates applied from French and Portuguese speaking African countries and also to Latin American countries, to give them an equal opportunity to benefit from the online specialty training which is provided only in English (List of Online courses given above).

- Proof of English language proficiency (based on respective Universities eligibility criteria)

- Accessibility to stable Internet connection

- Ministries of Health and Medical Societies of African and Developing countries can submit requests to: info@merck-foundation.com

Merck Foundation may require a Financial statement to prove the monthly income - One-month Salary/ Payslip or Salary Statement or 3 months Bank statement, for official purposes.

