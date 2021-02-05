Merck Foundation trained 70 African doctors to be the first oncologists in 24 countries

Harare [Zimbabwe]/Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 4 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, in partnership with African First Ladies and Ministries of Health, mark 'World Cancer Day 2021' themed 'I am and I will' through their Cancer Access Program to build cancer care capacity with the aim to increase the limited number of Oncologists across the continent.

"We at Merck Foundation strive to make the African healthcare professionals highly competent and fully independent by providing the best in class multidisciplinary oncology and cancer care training to young doctors from all over Africa," said Senator Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, Most Influential African (2019 & 2020) & African Woman of The Year 2020.

"I am proud of our success to reshape and advance the public cancer care sector and to increase the limited number of oncologists by more than 70 new oncologists to be the first in 24 countries. And to form a Multidisciplinary Oncology Care teams in many countries consist of; Medical, Surgery, Pediatrics, Gynecology, Radiation Oncologists, Nursing, Pathologist and Radiology Technician. We are definitely making history in Africa through training the first oncologists and first cancer care teams in many countries such as; The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Burundi, Liberia, Guinea Conakry, Central African Republic, Chad, and Niger. Our key objective is to provide quality and equitable care to patients who never had anyone to care for them before," Senator Dr Rasha Kelej added.

"I am very happy that as a part of our partnership, Merck Foundation is providing specialty training to the first-ever oncologist from Burundi. We will be enrolling more doctors in the upcoming batches in various specialties of Oncology, with the aim to establish a skilled team, able to improve access to quality and equitable cancer care in the country. I appreciate the unique efforts of Merck Foundation in this regard, this is the first time we receive this kind of support which help us to have our own specialists," said The First Lady of Burundi, ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE.

"Merck Foundation is going to provide the valuable specialty oncology training to young Zimbabwean doctors. We are very excited about it as it will empower healthcare professionals in our country with advanced training and medical expertise in overall oncology care. This will help the people of our country to fight this deadly disease," The First Lady of Zimbabwe, AUXILLIA MNANGAGWA emphasized.

Launched in 2016, the Merck Cancer Access Program provides One-, two- and three-years fellowship, master degree, and Diploma programs for African doctors in India, Egypt, Kenya, and Malaysia.

Merck Foundation also recently introduced 2 years online PG Diploma in Cancer and Clinical Oncology from the UK.

"We are committed to lead Africa to a better future through transforming the landscape of Cancer care in the continent. We will soon scale up and strengthen our efforts and activities in more countries across Africa," added Senator Dr Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

Merck Foundation through its Merck Cancer Access Program has till date trained more than 70 Oncologists from 24 countries (in addition to 10 doctors undergoing the training) which are: Botswana, Burundi, Cameroon, CAR, Chad, DRC, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinee, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Niger, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.



