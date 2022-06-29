Merit Awards and Market Research announced the India's Most Prominent Food and Hospitality Awards- 2022

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Merit Awards & Market Research Pvt Ltd is back with another hottest award of the industry- India's Most Prominent Food & Hospitality Awards- 2022, Delhi Edition.

The year 2022 is bringing many progressions to how the food and hospitality industry works, however not in the manner we expected only a year prior. Like an unexpected blackout, COVID-19 disturbed each aspect of modern lifestyle, and operations day-to-day lives currently can't seem to get back to normal.

India's Most Prominent Food & Hospitality Awards- 2022, Delhi Edition is a prestigious recognition program for the food and hospitality industry recognizing the best hotels & restaurants, best hospitality experience, experience providers.

Food & Hospitality Awards are given based on the reviews of client input alongside own collected section information. Nominees are then sorted and categorized on a regional basis by an expert board of judges and juries. And awards are distributed by Chef Ranveer Brar (Indian celebrity chef, Masterchef India judge, author and restaurateur) and Chef Koushik S (Master Chef Tamil - Judge | Chef Consultant | Mentor to Foodpreneurs).

India's Most Prominent Food & Hospitality Awards- 2022, Delhi Edition is the zenith of achievement by an extravagant restaurant, offering recognition for achieving the respect of guests and industry players the same, and by awarding restaurants, hospitality home chefs and, across different categories of award categories.

Winning a India's Most Prominent Food & Hospitality Awards won't just inspire the confidence of guests and hold a dependable client base in this profoundly competitive market. But, it will also stimulate consistent development and development of the Hotels, Restaurants and Hospitality industry.

In the year 2022, food, hospitality, and other accommodation verticals will be looking to innovate to help new wellbeing activities for guests and workers to consent to new work laws and guidelines.



To reward and honor that experienced Food & Hospitality Expert, Merit Awards & Market Research issued a list of Restaurants, Chefs, Home Chefs, Food Brands, Culinary Schools and Working Professionals in the Industry whose groups and missions brought home a success here: (LINK)

List of "India's Most Prominent Food & Hospitality Awards- 2022, Delhi Edition" Winners:







"Jiya Panwar, CEO of Merit Awards & Market Research says, On behalf of Merit Awards & Market Research and India's Most Prominent Awards, I might want to congratulate and salute every industry expert and especially our winners of India's Most Prominent Food & Hospitality Awards- 2022, Delhi Edition. From two year has been the hardest the hotel and hospitality industry has at any point confronted, we attempt to perceive the individuals who deserve praise and to advance the hard work of the tenacious hotel and hospitality industry. In this exceptional year of the honors, more than 250 above nominations were received during the current year's program, and the standards of entries were incredibly high. We were overwhelmed by the nature of passages this year. Congrats once again to every one of our winners."

It was amazing to see such countless top-quality organizations celebrating the best in their industry. India's Most Prominent Food & Hospitality Awards - 2022 will continue to grow in other metro cities too."

