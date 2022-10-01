MetKonnect Women Entrepreneurship Conclave and Awards 2022 powered by GDCC Blockchain and in association with TIIPS Incubation and QWEEN Network

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 (ANI/PNN): Startup-investor meets, entrepreneurship events, incubators, and accelerators play a key role in uplifting and giving new businesses the boost and reach they can skillfully utilize.

This time, Met Konnect in association with Touchwood Incubation and Innovation Platform for Startups- TIIPS Incubation and QWEEN Network in the quest to inspire the spirit of entrepreneurship, has come up with "Women Entrepreneurship Conclave and Awards 2022: Exploring the New Era of Women in Business". In order to empower women entrepreneurs, our association has worked relentlessly on Empowering Women Entrepreneurs to make it a huge success.

This event will be held on Sunday, 2nd October 2022 at The Club - Andheri, Mumbai and will witness the presence of Start-ups, Investors, Panellists, and Attendees who will uplift and explore the new era of women in business. The event is powered by GDCC Blockchain, supported by 1st India News, and co-sponsored by Aditya Birla Group and Tally.

The event lay emphasis on 10 startups, 15+ Investors and VCs, 20 Awardees, 250+ Footfalls, more than 10 associations, 200+ participants, 8 speakers, and around 15 stalls. It will be accentuated by speeches by keynote speakers, panel discussions, and networking sessions.



A women-centric event has been organized to recognize and appreciate the ideas and innovations that women in the world of business have introduced. The investment panel includes Venture Catalysts, 100X.VC, MENTOR X, Ah! Ventures, Fundenable, Punjab Angels Network, Indian Healthcare Angels, Stanford Angels and Entrepreneurs, and HEM Angels Investor Network.

Prominent women heads across sectors will also join us for this event, with Poonam Mahajan, Member of the Lok Sabha, as the Chief Guests of the event. The list of Guest of Honour includes Sunanda Tai Pawar, Social Activist Baramati, Shweta Shalini, Spokesperson BJP, TEDx Speaker and Executive Director- MVSTF, Reema Sanghavi, Founder-Maximus Mice and Media Solutions and Co-Founder of Pinkathon, Namrata Thakker, Founder-Entrepreneur Excel, Dr Rekha Chaudhry, Global Wellness Ambassador, NidarshanaGowani Trustee-AnkibaiGhamandiramGowani Trust and Pioneer for Kamala Rising Star and Kamala Power Women, Swati Pandey, Postmaster General, Department of Posts, India and Career Bureaucrat representing India Post and Mrs Naina Parekh -Co-Founder EUME.

Along with this, Bombay Industries Association (BIA) will be joining the event as the Association Partner, MSME and Startups Forum as the Outreach Partner, Spazemedia as the Event Partner, The Free Press Journal as the Media Partner, HashTech Ventures as the Digital Partner, Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies as the Knowledge Partner, Product10x as the Accelerate Partner, Capsavy as the investment partner, and sociobits.org as the PR Partner.

The event will be filled with enthusiasm and meaningful conversations that will help startups, women entrepreneurs, participants, investors, and partners, evolve the spirit of entrepreneurship among everyone.

This story has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/PNN)

