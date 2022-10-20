MetricStream announces modernized Low Code / No Code Connected GRC Products and Platform, delivering a faster, easier, personalized GRC Experience

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): MetricStream, the global market leader in integrated risk management (IRM) and governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), announced its latest product release, focused on accelerating GRC program performance.

This includes a faster, safer, easier, and more personalized Connected GRC experience. The modernized, purpose-built low code / no code platform empowers customers to easily personalize and configure products to their unique needs.

New APIs help connect MetricStream with external systems and enrich GRC insights to accelerate decision making.

"Today's CXOs are under heavy pressure to balance a plethora of threats, ensure business resilience, and reduce costs," said Prasad Sabbineni, Co-CEO, MetricStream. "It's our belief that we can help them protect their greatest assets; their people, their intellectual property, and their opportunity to thrive and grow."

GRC professionals are demanding flexible and scalable software systems that meet the unique needs of their rapidly evolving risk profiles. The modern low code / no code platform allows individual customers to adapt the MetricStream platform, functions, and features to their unique business requirements. New platform product release includes the following technology advancements, which are available now.

Faster, Safer, Easier Configurations: Administrators can access simple GRC domain-specific language which allows them to personalize and configure applications, create and change fields, reports, and templates, and meet rapidly changing business needs without complex programming. Low code / no code places control of individualized experiences into the hands of the customer while upskilling their teams.

Seamless Integration with Third-party Systems: 200+ GRC APIs to easily integrate MetricStream into third-party systems, facilitate GRC process orchestrations, and simplify data exchange.



Deliver GRC Insights in Minutes: Capture and connect data across MetricStream products and external systems, build contextual insights, and create customized reports with simple clicks using enhanced self-service reporting.

Streamlined Disclosure Reporting for ESG: ESGRC now includes preloaded reporting frameworks, formulas, and templates for data disclosures that align to TCFD, GRI, and SASB standards, as well as enhanced dashboards to deliver clarity and actionability on facility and supplier data.

Other Innovations Include: Automated regulatory intelligence that reduces risks and costs associated with regulatory change management, autonomous control testing in AWS environments, and faster and easier first line access to operational risk assessments.

Learn more about MetricStream's latest release, here, schedule a demo, and join us on November 8 and 9 in London for our 10th Annual GRC Summit - Experience the Power of Connection.

MetricStream is the global SaaS leader of Integrated Risk Management and GRC solutions that empower organizations to thrive on risk by accelerating growth via risk-aware decisions. We connect governance, risk management and compliance across the extended enterprise. Our ConnectedGRC and three product lines - BusinessGRC, CyberGRC, and ESGRC - are based on a single, scalable platform that supports you wherever you are on your GRC journey.

MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an operations and R&D center in Bangalore, India, and sales and operations support around the globe.

