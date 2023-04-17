Metro Hospital Oman Branch now hiring Medical Professionals from India for Muscat Premier Polyclinic

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI/PNN): Metro Hospital, one of the leading healthcare providers in India, has expanded its reach internationally with the launch of a new branch in Oman. The state-of-the-art medical centre, Muscat Premier Polyclinic, offers world-class healthcare facilities to people in Oman and the surrounding regions. It is equipped with modern medical technologies and a team of highly qualified doctors and healthcare professionals to provide exceptional patient care.

After the successful launch of the new branch, Muscat Premier Polyclinic is now looking to hire healthcare professionals from India. They are seeking qualified and experienced Radiologists, Non-invasive Cardiologists, Laboratory Assistants, Physiotherapists, and Nurses for their international clinics. The job openings are a great opportunity for healthcare professionals to work in a prestigious healthcare institution like Metro Hospital and gain experience in an international setting.

"Metro Hospital is committed to providing the best possible care to patients around the world. We are proud to bring our expertise and advanced medical technologies to Oman and the surrounding regions," said Dr Sahil Lal, who is responsible for taking his father's legacy internationally.

In addition to offering high-quality medical services, Muscat Premier Polyclinic is also committed to providing affordable medicines and healthcare to patients. The hospital has a team of dedicated professionals who work tirelessly to ensure that patients receive the best possible care.





The new job openings at Muscat Premier Polyclinic are a great opportunity for healthcare professionals who are looking to take their careers to the next level. The hospital offers competitive salaries and benefits, as well as a supportive work environment. Interested candidates can apply for the job openings on the Metro Hospital website.

Metro Hospital has established itself as a trusted brand in the healthcare industry in India and is now expanding its reach internationally. With the launch of the new branch in Oman and the job openings for healthcare professionals, Metro Hospital is poised for continued growth and success in the years to come.

