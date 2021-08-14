MetroMedi joins hands with Telangana Govt. WE Hub and Credit Fair, launches new stores with advance technology

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Indian healthcare is witnessing a positive transformation, e-Pharmacy in India has an exponential growth opportunity. A Growing Challenge is to provide healthcare services to 1.35 billion people and Increasing ageing population base with a higher predisposition to chronic diseases. The number of smart phone subscriptions in India has increased to 619 million in 2019 and expected to reach one billion by 2025.

MetroMedi.com founded by Dilip C Byra, a serial entrepreneur, the Hyderabad-based company is an e-health store. He started MetroMedi.com with the intention to make healthcare services affordable and accessible to all. MetroMedi.com is one stop online health store that offers home delivery services for medicines, health groceries like Millets, Dry Fruits, Organic & Natural Fruits & Veggies, Handpound Rice, Cold pressed oils along with diagnostic services & telemedicine through Virtual Family Clinics. MetroMedi.com today operates in 3 States (Andhra Pradesh, Telangana & Karnataka) and also has 7 Health stores.

MetroMedi.com tied up directly with farmers and Organic suppliers for our customer's good health. Health Groceries are supplied on subscription basis also in MetroMedi.com.

MetroMedi.com has achieved excellent growth in the last three years by serving more than 2 lac plus consignments and has an ambitious plan to be a billion-dollar company by expanding the services across India and expand the product/service portfolio to offer 360-degree coverage of customer's health needs. Mr. Dilip C Byra - Founder & CEO have stated that our goal is to ensure that Essential Medicines and Health products are available - Affordable - Accessible to all segments equally. We are First Generation Entrepreneurs of the healthcare platform want to leverage technology and community-based interventions to help people in rural and semi urban India access all their healthcare requirements on a single Platform. At MetroMedi, we wanted to enable last mile healthcare for Bharat.

MetroMedi is integrating advanced technologies like AI & Data Science to provide health to Tier II & Tier III cities and in rural India. Adding to its MetroMedi in its Hybrid Model launched stores also to start with in Hyderabad and gearing up to expand PAN India. MetroMedi now introduces Health & Happiness Club membership plan to serve customer's even more better service. In MetroMedi, Our health executives are from rural areas majorly, thus creates women empowerment from our side too.

We have Partnered with WE Hub, Govt. of Telangana to jointly foster and promote women owned or women led startups in the fields of healthcare, medicine etc. and promote their products through our market linkage & Digital platforms. Deepthi Ravula - CEO of WE Hub stated that MetroMedi and WE Hub jointly work towards understanding and bettering the ecosystem for Women Entrepreneurs, Girls in STEM, and Women Career Professionals in Telangana.

MetroMedi have also Partnered with CreditFair Fintech Company to facilitate our customers Personal Loan for Medical Emergency - Buying Medicines, Diagnostic Services etc. on flexible repayment tenures as EMI. Aditya Damani - Director of Global Credit Private Limited stated that by this partnership with MetroMedi, we ensure to see every Indian have access to the right amount of credit at the right cost at the right time in healthcare sector.

Satyanarayana Vaddi - Board Advisor & Chief Growth Officer have stated that MetroMedi.com have raised USD 1.5 Million in 2019 and USD 1 Million in 2020 and are in advance talks to raise USD 10 Million Series A, This will primarily be used for scaling up services for PAN India presence with 100 eHealth Stores.



MetroMedi is gearing up to achieve the same top lines of our competitors who has 3000 stores with just 100 stores by Bundling online and off line more efficiently by utilizing Technology with Human connect.

In MetroMedi's Unicorn journey. The 100 Brick & Mortar Stores Concept as Fulfillment centers, play a major role as the Hybrid Model will add strength to online is proven.

The 3 Key Strategies we mapped out in 2021 for MetroMedi.com Success was

* Build Network

* Build Technology to connect the Network

* Build Brands by using the Network & Technology

For more details, please visit metromedi.com.

For orders or any queries please call/whatsapp +91 9347422222

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

