MetroMedi.com - Online Pharmacy Start-up reached another milestone by serving 3,00,000 plus customers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): MetroMedi.com is the fastest growing Online Pharmacy, e-Health & Wellness store based out of South India (Hyderabad) reaches another milestone of serving 3,00,000 plus-customer base PAN India.

At MetroMedi.com, they make a wide range of prescription medicines and other health products conveniently available all across India. Their Big Data Analytics Team found that 80% of their customer base are Diabetes.

So, MetroMedi.com started Health Advisory Services with Expert Health Team and suggesting their customers to undergo a small change in their Daily life style and in Diet Plan may reduce the usage of medicines and make India a Diabetes free country.

MetroMedi.com reshaping as a One Stop Solution for all Diabetic Needs with express services includes e-Pharmacy, Diagnostic Services, Teleconsultation, Organic & Natural Groceries, Wellness Products, Ayurvedic Products etc to serve customers better and even more fast. MetroMedi.com in partnership with SRL Diagnostics conducting Free Health Camps also for their Customers Health and Safety.

On their Customers request, MetroMedi.com already started "MetroMedi Relief" that helps for online consultations on mental health issues and many more.



This MetroMedi Relief program started empanelling the Diabetes specialized Doctors for consultations along with nutritionist, fitness trainers, Diagnostics centres etc to serve customers better and fast in a single window. And in parallel, Online Counselling especially Psychologists, Therapists, Andrologists, Endocrinologists etc helps customers to select the best medication for their specific needs. We believe that everyone deserves access to personalized, non-judgmental health care.

"MetroMedi believes in prevention and cure and we plan to suggest patients undergo different kinds of lifestyles and activities to avoid a particular disease. MetroMedi aims to act as a family member and also proactively taking care of the patient's health care & wellness. MetroMedi is planning to reshaping as a Diabetes specialized e-Pharmacy & Health stores to meet our customers demand," says, Vaddi Satyanarayana-Chief Growth Officer-MetroMedi.com.

"Even Two and Three-tier cities and Rural villages can now have access to all the medicines through MetroMedi.com. MetroMedi sells a wide range of products, including Pharmaceutical, Ayurvedic and Wellness products-medicines, vitamins, medical devices, and test kits, and fast-moving consumer goods-home and personal care products, baby care products & Organic/Natural Groceries," concluded, Vaddi Satyanarayana-Chief Growth Officer-MetroMedi.com.

For more details, Please visit our website (www.metromedi.com) or Call/WhatsApp: +91 9347422222.

