MetroMedi.com partnered with ABY Farmers and Bio Green Remedies to launch Plant-based Medicines and Health Groceries

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 4 (ANI/NewsVoir): MetroMedi.com, an e-Health Store partnered with ABY Farmers and Bio Green Remedies to launch Plant-based Medicines and Health Groceries.

MetroMedi is the fastest growing Online Pharmacy, e-Health & Wellness store based out of South India (Hyderabad). At MetroMedi they make a wide range of prescription medicines and other health products conveniently available all across India.

Even Two and Three-tier cities and Rural villages can now have access to the latest medicines through metromedi.com. They are currently serving a 150000-customer base in Telangana, Karnataka & Andhra Pradesh. MetroMedi sells a wide range of products, including Pharmaceutical and Wellness products - medicines, vitamins, medical devices, and test kits, and fast-moving consumer goods - home and personal care products, toiletries, baby care products, sanitizers & Organic / Natural Groceries.

Although right now they are just delivering Medicines and Wellness products, they plan to suggest patients undergo different kinds of lifestyles and activities to avoid a particular disease. They aim to act as a family member and also proactively taking care of the patient's health care & wellness.

"Currently, the relationship between a chemist and a patient is quite transactional; we are trying to make it much more innovative by understanding the requirements of patients' Lifestyle & Wellness. Hope this Partnership with ABY Farmers & Bio Green Remedies will add Value to our Customers," states Dilip C Byra Founder, MetroMedi.com.

ABY Farmers is a prominent leader in the Agribusiness closely working with organic farmers and Farmer producer organizations, assuring certified, nutritious, and healthy organic food. Since its inception, ABY Farmers has witnessed robust growth backed by the vision of its Investors and through strong relationships with organic food producers across the country.

Currently, the company offers more than 200+ products (Pulses, Cereals, Sweeteners, Spices, Oils, Vegetables, Fruits, etc) in 6 states and has impacted the lives of more than 30,000 farmers & 100 FPO's across India.



"We are happy and delighted to Partner with South India's Fastest Growing e-Health & Wellness Store MetroMedi.com as We always believe that Sustainable and Responsible Living starts with our Food," shared ABY Farmers - Partner & Chief Growth Officer Dr. Susmitha Vaddi.

"It has been observed lately that People have started paying attention to what is right or wrong for their Health and hence the consumption of Organic or Naturally grown food has increased. It is often said that we are what we eat. As much as it is essential to have a Nutritious diet, a proper balance of protein, carbohydrates, fat, fiber, vitamins, and minerals for a healthy lifestyle. We are super excited for the journey ahead," she further added.

M. Krishna Prasad, Chairman & MD of Bio Green Remedies states, "We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with MetroMedi towards bringing innovative BioMolecular Medicines to its Customer Base in India."

Biomolecular Medicine is an Advance science that combines ancient wisdom and modern methodologies. Biomedicines are plant-based and demonstrate nil or minimal side effects. Mostly applied topically, they work on a cellular level to provide speedy and effective relief.

MetroMedi is gearing up to achieve the same top lines as our competitors who have 3000 stores with just 100 stores by Bundling online and offline more efficiently by utilizing Technology with Human connect. In MetroMedi's Unicorn journey. The 100 Brick & Mortar Stores Concept as Fulfilment centers play a major role as the Hybrid Model will add strength to online is proven.

For more details, please visit metromedi.com

