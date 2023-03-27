Metropolis' MedEngage Scholarship Program recognizes 250 medical students with Scholarship grants

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI/SRV): Metropolis Foundation, the CSR arm of Metropolis Healthcare, organized the 5th edition of the MedEngage Scholarship Summit 2023 today. The MedEngage Scholarship Programme, a flagship CSR initiative of Metropolis, awarded scholarship grants totalling Rs 1.7 crore to 250 medical students pursuing their final year MBBS and MD/DNB across the nation. About 50 per cent of the recipients of the overall scholarships were women doctors, which is in accordance with the organization's CSR objectives of empowering women, promoting gender equality, and encouraging girl education. This is in recognition of their achievements towards academic scores, extra-curricular activities, and research papers/thesis presentations.

Envisioned by Metropolis Chairman Dr Sushil Shah, MedEngage is a holistic medical outreach programme that aims to nourish and nurture the young medical talent that essentially forms the future of healthcare acumen in India. The programme supports deserving and meritorious students to contribute to healthcare research in the country by rewarding them with financial grants and by providing them with practical knowledge through Metropolis' world-class laboratories and panel of experts on board.

This year's edition of the MedEngage Scholarship programme received over 2670 applications from 516 cities across 29 states in India. The programme covered more than 500 medical colleges, including government and private ones in the country. The participants had to go through a stringent selection process based on their academic performance and several other evaluation parameters. Ernst & Young LLP was appointed as the process advisor for this scholarship programme.

Commenting on the MedEngage Scholarship Programme, Dr Duru Shah, Chairperson, Metropolis Foundation said: "We are extremely happy to receive the overwhelmingly positive responses from the young medical doctors for this scholarship programme year after year. We firmly believe that education is essential to the holistic development of the nation's youth. Through the MedEngage program, Metropolis Foundation hopes to improve the academic landscape in the country and "Empower and Encourage" our students - Our Future Healthcare warriors to contribute to the healthcare ecosystem."

Dr Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific Officer and Group Head - CSR, Metropolis Healthcare commented: "MedEngage, a medical college outreach program conceptualized by our honorable Chairman and executed by the CSR arm of Metropolis embodies the true values of Metropolis Foundation - to nurture, educate, empower, and encourage young medical students in their undergraduate and post-graduate critical formative years. We conducted numerous surveys and interviews of potential beneficiaries before launching this program and weaved in all areas where tomorrow's doctors need hand-holding, guidance, orientation, and financial and academic research support. We opened our doors and our resources to budding medical minds to enable them to succeed nationally and internationally. This timely support serves as a stepping stone for them in their difficult pursuit of excellence journey spanning science & innovation. Digitization of the module scope and beneficiary application has further helped us reach remote corners of the country impacting across tier city boundaries. As medical colleges and DNB hospitals in the country increase, we have also been increasing our budget and number of beneficiaries to ensure a sizeable percentage of the eligible population gets impacted with program benefits."

Under the gamut of MedEngage platform, students also avail for Observership Program, Academic Research Support, Laboratory Tour, and Internships etc. Recently, the MedEngage platform introduced a brand-new programme called 'MedTalk'. A web series, MedTalk is an interactive session for senior and young doctors to co-create a futuristic healthcare vision. It gives a platform for aspiring doctors to learn directly from experts and expand their horizons. By enlisting a panel of medical and scientific experts, the long-term goal of MedEngage is to create a knowledge community and a strong platform to discuss and share industry's best practices in India and beyond.

The Summit celebrated scholarship recipients in six different categories, including Champion of Champions, Pedagogue, Scholar Collar, The Vibrant One, Wizkid, and Wordsmith. Medical Luminaries from different specialties graced the event as speakers and helped honor GenNext, the nation's up-and-coming medical talent.

For more information on MedEngage, visit www.med-engage.com.

Metropolis Foundation (earlier known as Women Empowerment Foundation) is the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Metropolis Healthcare, which is focused on positively impacting the lives of the people. In line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, (i.e., SDG 3,4,5), Metropolis Foundation's CSR initiatives are aimed at imparting education, and creating awareness on Gender, Equality, Health, and Women Empowerment.

For the past 3 decades, Metropolis has been at the forefront of conducting impactful camps and driving numerous workshops for different sections of society. The company has partnered with societies, corporate groups, educational institutions, government bodies, NGOs, wellness foundations, and a host of other organizations to make a difference in the lives of people. Metropolis is currently driving three CSR programs i.e., MedEngage Scholarship Program, Too Shy to Ask (TSTA), and MedEngage DSEU.



Media contact:

Jeyasingh Balakrishnan

Head - Corporate Communications

Metropolis Healthcare

Email: Jeyasingh.b@metropolisindia.com

Mobile: +91 9833836185

Kanchi Buch

Mirabilis Inc

Email: kanchi@mirabilisinc.com

Mobile: +91 9619567659

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

