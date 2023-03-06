MG Lions Bhojpuri Dabanggs beat Bengal Tigers, reach CCL semis

Trivandrum (Kerala) [India], March 6 (ANI/PNN): Bhojpuri Dabanggs, which represents the Bhojpuri film industry in the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL), has made it to the semifinal of the popular league by comfortably defeating the Bengal Tigers on Sunday.

Bhojpuri Dabanggs' captain Manoj Tiwary won the toss and decided to field first. Put in to bat first, the Bengal Tigers were all out for 59 in 9.5 overs thanks to a superb bowling performance by their rivals.

The Bhojpuri Dabanggs team responded with a score of 116 for 5 in the allotted ten overs, with Pravesh Yadav top scoring with 57 and Aditya Ojha contributing 30 runs.



Bengal Tigers came up with a better performance in the second innings of 10 years by scoring 105 runs for the loss of just two wickets. Captain Jisshu Sengupta played a gem of an inning by scoring 68 runs in just 30 balls. Needing just 49 runs to win in 10 overs, Bhojpuri Dabanggs reached the target in just over six overs. However, the team lost five wickets in the process. The win meant Bhojpuri Dabanggs booked their spot in the semi-final.

Bhojpuri Dabanggs captain Manoj Tiwary was the best bowler, while his counterpart Jisshu Sengupta was the best batsman. Bhojpuri Dabanggs' Pravesh Yadav was named the man of the match.

"I am very happy with the way the team played. The bowlers did an excellent job to restrict Bengal Tigers to just 59 runs in the first innings. Our batters, too, responded perfectly with a big score in the first innings. The Bengal Tigers team put up a great effort in their second innings, but we were always confident of winning. We are glad to have made it to the semifinal and are confident of reaching the finals and lifting the winner's trophy," said Manoj Tiwary, Captain of Bhojpuri Dabanggs.

