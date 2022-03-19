MG Motor India partners with engineering colleges to bolster skill development

Halol (Gujarat) [India], March 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): MG Motor India today announced its plan to extend cars to select engineering colleges in Gujarat. This partnership will enhance technological skill sets in students under the MG Nurture initiative, thereby bridging the existing gap between the industry and academia in the auto-tech world.

The partnership will empower students to carry out in-depth, hands-on research and garner insights into the intricacies of technologically advanced vehicles. Students will study a wide range of parts, technology, and systems, including fuel systems, engines, ignition systems, vehicle chassis, and body engineering, and much more.

With this, tomorrow's innovators will be empowered with first-hand knowledge of major automotive systems. This will enhance their future employability and make them industry ready for MG or any other automotive brand.

Commenting on the announcement, Rajeev Chaba, President, and MD, MG Motor India, said, "We are committed to equipping the current generation of students with skills relevant to tomorrow's mobility segment. The alliance with engineering colleges and plan to provide vehicles is also aligned with MG's vision of CASE mobility, learning & skill development, and overall commitment to strengthening the mobility ecosystem."



MG Motor India has taken positive strides towards creating a robust innovation ecosystem in the country. The company has recently extended its collaboration with IIT Delhi by donating its top-of-the-line ZS EV to fuel the research and development of future electric vehicles in India. It has also partnered with the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) and launched 'Project Dakshata' in collaboration with Automotive Skill Development Council (ASDC) and Autobot India to educate and foster skill development in the EV & AI industry. Such initiatives act as an ideal platform to brainstorm new technologies and motivate youngsters to carry the torch of innovation to become visionary leaders.

The company is committed to developing the students' skillsets by offering insights into innovative advancements and preparing them for the transition in the automobile industry.

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by many celebrities, including the British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world's largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 96 years.

Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workers. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the cutting-edge automaker has augmented across-the-board 'experiences' within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several 'firsts' in India, including India's first Internet SUV - MG Hector, India's first Pure Electric Internet SUV - MG ZS EV, India's first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV - MG Gloster, and MG Astor- India's first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

