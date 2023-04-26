MG Motor India ushers in a new era for urban mobility with MG Comet EV--The Smart Electric Vehicle

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 26 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MG Motor India, a British automobile brand with a 99-year-old legacy, today unveiled its smart electric vehicle, the MG Comet EV, announcing a new chapter in urban mobility solutions for India. The versatile GSEV-platform-based PureEV has a minimalist yet spacious design and possesses an inherent agility that allows smooth, stress-free commuting within the city. The Comet EV is the second EV in MG Motor India's portfolio and comes with futuristic and user-friendly Smart technologies. The Smart EV - MG Comet will be available at a special introductory price of Rs.7,98000/- (ex-showroom).



Commenting on the occasion, Rajeev Chaba, President & Managing Director, MG Motor India, said, "We are delighted to launch the MG Comet EV in India, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of urban mobility. The Comet EV is more than just a car; it represents our determination to change the way we commute in our cities."



"The Comet EV is built on the pure electric GSEV platform, the fastest to hit the 1 million EV sales mark globally. The car seamlessly blends style, technology, and sustainability, offering a versatile and spacious ride with unparalleled safety features. At MG, we understand that the future of mobility is electric and connected. With the Comet EV, we aim to empower our customers to make a smart choice without compromising on style or convenience," he added.



Smart Design



The design of the MG Comet EV manifests the Future-Tech world. Designed on the concept of BICO--'Big Inside, Compact Outside', Comet EV offers comfortably spacious and enhanced legroom as well as headroom. The Curved Tech Body line accentuates the aerodynamic and stylish aspects of the Comet EV from the outside. The sides of the Comet EV carry a futuristic rear-view mirror design with a floating motif. The aero-craft cabin window in the second row allows for added visibility in the Comet EV.

The MG Comet EV has a comfortable and roomy cabin with a 4-seater configuration with 50:50 settings on the second row of seats. The modern-style cabin space is combined with smart technology configurations with many functions to support this modern urban EV's comfort and interactive aspects. The Comet EV's multi-function and uniquely designed steering comes combined with intelligent tech and futuristic pod-like controls that lend the EV a modern gadget-like feel. The Rotary Gear Selector is a transmission operation with a futuristic rotary knob decorated with chrome rings and unique patterns. In addition, the centre console is equipped with useful features such as electric window operation buttons and a 12-Volt charging port.



Smart Electric Package



The Comet EV has a range of around 230* km certified battery range, on a single charge. With its practical aspects like easy to drive, easy to manoeuvre, easy to park, easy to charge, and easy on the pocket and environment, the Comet EV is not only a definitive segment creator but also an important and timely offering for urban commuters and EV enthusiasts in India.

*The range figure is based on internal test at ARAI under standard test conditions. Actual performance figures may differ in conditions other than test conditions.





Smart Tech



In the Intelligent Tech Dashboard section, MG Comet EV presents a touch of sophistication. The in-built iSmart system comes with 55+ Connected Car Features & 100+ Voice Commands. It has a Floating Twin Display widescreen with a 10.25" head unit and a 10.25" digital cluster. Moreover, the entertainment system is equipped with widgets with three fully customizable pages to give customers access to a range of entertainment, and connectivity options. Another unique feature of the MG Comet EV is the smart key. The appealing and stylish design of the key adds to the Tech-Vibe of the Comet EV. (Digital key is an aspect of i-Smart, its not associated with the Smart key).



Smart savings

For the urban-young commuter, savings really matter. The Comet EV has been evaluated by MG to provide an encouraging and empowering charging cost of Rs 519 per 1,000 km**.

**Figures may vary as per different power tariffs



Smart Safety

The Comet EV is a safe and robust vehicle in all aspects, be it its exterior or the interior. It comes powered with a 17.3 kWh Li-ion battery with Prismatic Cells that have undergone 39 battery plus car safety tests for a longer cycle life. It is IP67-rated, making it highly resistant to water and dust. All these ensure maximum safety for every possible condition. The High Strength Vehicle Body with 17 hot stamping panels makes the overall structure of the MG Comet EV strong and safe. The Smart EV comes loaded with segment-leading active and passive safety features such as Dual Front Airbags, ABS +EBD, Front & Rear 3 pt. Seat Belts, Rear Parking Camera & Sensor, TPMS (Indirect) and ISOFIX Child Seat.



Smart Choice

In addition, MG has also introduced two special editions of the Comet EV- the Gamer edition and the LIT edition - tailored to vibe with the personalities of the next generation of urban commuters--gaming and tech communities, and fashionistas. MG Comet EV will come with several personalisation options including 250+ decal options, graphics etc. to add to the fun and tech vibe of the Smart EV for its different genres of Gen Z customers.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

