MGH Logistics renews Pune Warehouse to serve global automotive clients

New Delhi [India], March 25 (ANI/PR Newswire): MGH Logistics Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of MGH Group, has extended its contract for the third span for its state-of-the-art warehouse in Talegaon Pune to guarantee yet another 3 years of its continued commitment to excellence serving key clientele.



The facility based out of Talegaon, Navlak Umbre, Pune is a 45,000 sq. ft. cutting-edge warehouse built to meet the requirements of clients from any industry with a strong focus on the booming automotive market.

Conveniently located only 120 km from India's largest port, Nhava Sheva, the warehouse has 5 Docks for Loading and Unloading with 4 of them having Dock Levellers to facilitate smooth handling. With a 24*7 security system and future-proofed WMS on SAP, the warehouse is constantly connected to ensure no loss of goods at any period of time. The material handling equipment is specialised to handle automotive equipment in our sprawling racking and floor space crafted for cargo handling.

Vinod Premachandran, Country Head for MGH Logistics India and Sri Lanka, expressed, "MGH has built up automotive warehouse capabilities from scratch at this facility, and we are delighted with the extension, which is a testament to our commitment towards long-term business with our important and valued auto customers."



Built to last, the warehouse is fully equipped to handle the needs of clients from multitudes of industries may it be textiles, automotive or electronics.

MGH Group is a Singapore headquartered, Bangladesh born sprawling diversified Conglomerate with a presence in over 23-plus emerging markets in over 14-plus industries having 30 years of rich experience. The company has a major stronghold in Asia, the Middle East and Africa, and is rapidly expanding into Europe. It specialises in a variety of services ranging from supply Chain Management for Major fast-fashion retailers, Automotive organisations, and healthcare brands to Total Cargo Management for low-cost air carriers with a representation of Ocean carriers in multiple countries.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773740/MGH_Group_Pune.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773741/MGH_Group_Logo.jpg

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

