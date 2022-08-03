Miami Seh New York becomes Bollywood's first female road trip film produced by Raakesh U Saakat, bringing back the music from legendary Viju Shah

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI/GPRC): We haven't seen this visual enough but women taking control of the steering of their cars and lives is a delight to watch.

Prissha Films' next Miami Seh New York busts the genre of bromance and road trip started by Dil Chahta Hai and turns the trope on its head by becoming the first female road trip film in the history of the Hindi film industry.

Four messed-up girls find themselves in the middle of nowhere, on a trip that will change their lives as they know it. Celebrating female friendships and tracing the story of Shaina, Asha, Milinda, and Anshu, the film takes us through their last trip from Miami to New York before one of them ties the knot. From messing with the wrong people, to lying to anxious parents at home to exploring their vulnerabilities, the girls find the true desires of their hearts. The beautifully intimate story explores it all - love, heartbreak, friendship, nostalgia and memories that will last a lifetime. The film's biggest USP is its music which is scored by the iconic Viju Shah known for hits like Gupt and Mohra amongst others.



Produced by Raakesh U Saakat, the adventure comedy film has been shot extensively in the US. The film stars Nihina Minaz, Nikhar Krishnani, Janelle Lacle, Rohini Chandra along with Arjun Anand.

Talking about it, producer Raakesh U Saakat says, "We wanted to make a memorable travel movie with four women at the front and centre of our stories. Such films are always about boys but we wanted to consciously turn that trope on its head. Furthermore, we wanted it to be a feel-good frothy film but with its heart in the right place. I wanted the film to have it all. We shot at the best locations across America. Just because it's a female-led film, I didn't want to cut corners. It is an important film which will pave the way for more such stories being told from the female perspective. We have often seen male led travel films, like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. But what if we shifted the gaze and told the story of four women - at the same point of their lives, bringing their own unique experience on screen. Every character has a fresh journey to present to the world. It is a universal story of every human being, who at some point has been head over heels in love, and has felt their hearts smashed."

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

