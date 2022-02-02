Migrate World presents Global Webinar Series: USA & Canada Residency by Investment

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/PNN): An Industry leader in Citizenship & Residency by Investment, Migrate World is hosting an exclusive webinar on investment migration options for High-Net-Worth Indians who wish to obtain a Residency in Canada and the USA.

Both countries play a large role in the world economy and have great human capital development, world-class education, healthcare, infrastructure, and offer a high quality of life. In addition, Citizens of Canada and the US can travel visa-free to over 180+ countries and territories in the world.

To Benefit from a gateway of opportunities, join us for a preview on :

Canada Start-Up Visa Program - Direct PR by Investment

USA EB5 - Green Card by Investment

The webinar will provide an overview of the program, including its benefits, requirements and application process.

Registration is open, and spots can be reserved now.

Day: Saturday, 12 Feb 2022

Time: 11:00 AM IST

Webinar Registration Link:https://event.webinarjam.com/channel/MigrateWorld

"As a Citizenship by Investment partner, we take care of all end-to-end requirements for our clients to enable a completely smooth emigration process. We also work with the local authorized property brokers to ensure your investment adds value to your portfolio. Operating within the law of various countries, we offer complete assistance in all legal services. We do an extensive study of the market. We offer an in-depth evaluation of the region, identify exciting possibilities for our clients and provide unique tailored services to cater to every client's needs. The extra efforts that we put into the process mean fewer delays in concluding the process." Adds Shivaz Rai, MD Migrate World India, on offering a seamless experience to the hundreds of wealthy individuals and their advisors who rely on Migrate World India's expertise to give flight to their dreams of becoming true citizens of the world.

Headquartered in Dubai, with affiliate offices and on-ground staff across the globe, Migrate World India offers a wide range of services, from citizenship and residency by investment to universal real estate, financial services and company formation. With over 17 years of experience in individualizing every client case, they help clients become citizens of the world legally, proficiently and professionally.

www.migrateworld.com

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)