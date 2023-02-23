Migratory Birds Flock to TVSM Factory in Hosur

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company, a reputed manufacturer of two-wheelers and three-wheelers in the world, has always promoted treasuring and protecting biodiversity conservation. This has been the vision of the Chairman Emeritus, Venu Srinivasan, and the company has always taken proactive steps to protect and conserve the natural biodiversity in and around its Hosur factory.

The 50-acre forest at TVS Motor's Hosur factory is a rich green bio-scape housing thousands of trees, a Bird Sanctuary, Butterfly Garden, Botanical Park, Organic Compost Centre and 18 ponds. The sanctuary has been one of the largest breeding colonies of the Painted Stork in the area for the past 22 years where these birds nest, raise chicks and then migrate back to their various home areas. All this happens amidst the hectic manufacturing activity taking place in the factory.



During the recent bird census conducted by the Hosur Forest Division on behalf of the Tamil Nadu Forest Department in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, more than 100 species of birds were identified in 15 water bodies with the help of over 50 Volunteers from the Kenneth Anderson Nature Society (KANS). Over 100 species of birds were identified and recorded during this survey, wherein Painted Storks were seen nesting only in the TVS Motor company wetland. To promote interest and studies in nature, visits for school students are also conducted in the factory sanctuary.

The TVS Motor Company values having these avian visitors in their premises and are firm in their resolve to continue to provide sanctuary to these beautiful creatures.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

