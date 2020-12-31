Migsun Acquires Stakes of HDFC and Ansal API in 37.5 Acre Ansal IT City Park, Greater Noida

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI/NewsVoir): Migsun Group, one of the names in Delhi NCR real estate to reckon with, has announced acquisition of HDFC and Ansal's stake in Ansal IT City Park (SEZ) Tech Zone, Greater Noida. The group now plans to develop the 37.5 acre mixed-use project with Commercial, IT, and Industrial. With the latest announcement, Migsun Group will have 100 percent stake after acquiring HDFC's 37% stake and the rest of Ansal API.

Strategically located the project with roads on three sides of the project. Giving details about the newly acquired project, Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group, said, "The project will have 50% IT/ITeS offices, 15% industrial, and 15% commercial. We are committed to make Noida a commercial hub; the new project is in line with our endeavour to provide world-class real estate in Noida region. We have committed ourselves to deliver projects on time. The time is ripe as there is a positive sentiment in the market."

Major export zones in the country, SEZs are given several incentives by the government. "These zones are major contributors to the growth of country's GDP. By developing this project, we want to be a part of this economic prosperity and bring in employment opportunities for the people in Noida region," adds Miglani.



The company is currently executing 16 projects, both residential and commercial, in various parts of Delhi NCR.

Migsun Group was set up in 1992 by legendary industrialist Mr. Sunil Miglani. In its three decades of existence, the Group has delivered more than 40 projects in various parts of Delhi NCR, collecting various national and international awards. The Group has been a pioneer in design and concepts in the real estate industry. The Group has launched a hospital project also in Ghaziabad.

