Migsun Group completely sold off Migsun Janpath, achieves sales of Rs. 289 crore

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 14 (ANI/NewsVoir): Migsun Group today announced that they have been completely sold off units at their recently launched high street commercial project in Lucknow that will have a Food Court, Retail Shops, Hotel, Business Suites/Studio Apartment. Christened Migsun Janpath, the project is spread over 3 acres, and the company has achieved sales of Rs. 289 crore. The project is on 4 sides open plot located on Shaheed Path near Medanta Hospital. The project will be completed as per the RERA timelines from time of commencement.

The high street commercial will have a food court on the lower ground floor, retail shops on the ground to the second floor, hotel from the third to the fifth floor, and business suites/studio apartments from the sixth to the 12th floor. Strategically located, the project is around five km from the airport and around 2 km from Ekana Cricket Stadium.



With double basement parking, the price of retail shops here starts from Rs. 12 lakh, business suites from Rs. 14.75 lakh, and food court Rs. 24.75 lakh. "Commercial real estate market will play an important role in the country's economic growth; the need is to have quality projects that can attract people. We are confident that the high street commercial project here would change the way people spend time on recreation. The mix of hotel and studio apartments will help cater to the growing business class in Lucknow as they will have an excellent real estate asset at hand that will give them good RoI," says Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group.

Migsun Group was set up in 1992 by legendary industrialist Mr. Sunil Miglani. In its three decades of existence, the Group has delivered more than 40 projects in various parts of Delhi NCR, collecting various national and international awards. The Group has been a pioneer in design and concepts in the real estate industry. The Group has launched a hospital project also in Ghaziabad.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

