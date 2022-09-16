Mikro Grafeio now extends its presence with five new centres in South India, more innovative workspace solutions to follow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 16 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Social impact start-up and integrated workspace solutions provider, Mikro Grafeio has announced the launch of its new BeRightHere.com centres across Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu adding to its inventory approximately 12000 sq feet more earlier today. With these new centres, Mikro Grafeio has now expanded its presence to 15 cities, 25 centres with over 125,000 sq feet of workspace.



Mysuru, Karnataka saw the first of these launches, supporting Karnataka Digital Economy Missions ambitious 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative. With this centre at Mysuru, Mikro Grafeio hopes to bring about a necessary change in outlook for commercial spaces in cities beyond Bengaluru for the right social and economic impact to make its mark. Mikro Grafeio also looks forward to empower organisations and help them set up their centres of excellence through end-to-end workplace solutions and is working with KDEM to realise the Karnataka State Government's vision for growth and development of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and pass on incentives to startups and corporates moving into these locations.



Inaugurating the new facility at Mysuru, Sudheer Shankar, Head - KDEM Mysuru cluster said, "KDEM is committed towards bringing digital economic opportunity to Beyond Bengaluru clusters and creating more job opportunities for people in the region. We are happy to see that our partners in progress Mikro Grafeio, taking an active role and being the catalyst to help realise the 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative by setting up these unique workspaces to promote work clusters in other cities, aiding sustainable, inclusive growth."



Similarly, Dr Rajaram Venkataraman, Convener and Head, FICCI Technology Panel at the inauguration in Chennai observed that these workspaces are a compelling offering at a critical point of time. He also acknowledged the benefits to corporates availing Mikro Grafeio's services highlighting business readiness over and above infrastructure support, that includes recruitment of local talent and upskilling if required, as value-added benefits.





The weeks ahead will see more centres being added, including unique solutions comprising collaborative workspaces such as a boutique satellite office within a four star hotel, and workspaces in hospitality hubs like cafe's and micro-breweries.



The centres in Kochi were inaugurated by Mohan V Mathew, Co-Founder- Mikro Grafeio. He spoke about his vision to help setup mikro-offices across India especially in smaller towns to help people find a workspace closer to home. With the launch of these new centres in Kochi at MG Road & Kakkanad, he confirmed that the future plans are to keep this momentum going. The centres gearing up for a launch next are in Hubballi, Mangaluru, Thiruvananthapuram, Kozhikode and Bengaluru.



This expansion comes at a time when companies are still coping with the post-pandemic work culture and employee expectations, high on the heels of the recently seen floods in certain cities.



CEO, Mikro Grafeio, Santosh Mahalingam also shared his views "As a social impact start-up, our aim is to create an ecosystem that synergises the local economy leading to direct and indirect employment. Our efforts are directed to support economic recovery and shape a new era of growth through sustainability, building healthy and equitable societies in the process. Companies too get to reinvent themselves, meet their ESG goals and improve their work culture by offering their employees a workspace closer to home or a hybrid model through our solutions."

