Miles Education Founder & CEO, Varun Jain felicitated at Times 40 Under 40

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 28 (ANI/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023.

Varun Jain, Founder & CEO of Miles Education, felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking after being felicitated, Varun responded, "Thank you to the Times jury and I'm really honoured to be recognised as 40 under 40. These are very interesting times, and I'm blessed to be in my role as the flagbearer of Indian accounting talent. Miles to go."

A charismatic entrepreneur, seasoned academician and visionary; Varun Jain is the Founder and CEO of Miles Education. Miles is India's leading ed-tech company, focused on building next-gen finance and accounting talent. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), Certified Management Accountant (CMA), and an alumnus of Harvard Business School.

Varun's vision is to empower students and professionals to be future-ready and enable their career progression. He leads from the front and ensures that Miles moves forward towards its vision. Besides Varun's full-time role as the CEO of Miles, he is also the lead instructor for the CPA and CMA programs. He is well-known in the finance and accounting community, especially for his high-impact and super-energetic educational videos. With 100 MM+ aggregate video views on various social handles, Varun is undoubtedly among one of the world's favourite finance and accounting instructors.



Miles aims to address the shortage of accountants globally and has partnered with over 220 multinational corporations (including the Big 4) to bridge the skills gap in India, while also providing opportunities for professionals to work abroad. Miles is one of India's largest training providers for US CPA, CMA and CFA programs. Under Varun's leadership, the organisation has created a pathway for CPAs from India to work in the US for three years, which was previously only available to engineering/STEM students from India.

Apart from Miles, Varun co-founded Futurense Technologies, which solves the growing shortage of skilled tech talent. Futurense provides a platform for professionals to unleash their full potential and draw full salaries while accelerating their careers. Fortune 500 companies can easily connect with an untapped talent pool and onboard them without hassles, through Furterene's career-accelerating ecosystem.

Earlier in his career, Varun worked at Deloitte. He then earned his CPA and joined Morgan Stanley's Investment Banking division. He was offered a position in Morgan Stanley's team of real estate investment bankers in London, but he chose to stay in India and make a real impact. Varun's dedication and hard work have certainly paid off as he has built an organisation that has transformed the lives of tens of thousands of professionals and students across India.

Varun's journey is an inspiration to many. His relentless pursuit of excellence, coupled with his passion to empower people through education, has enabled him to create a lasting impact. Through Miles Education and Futurense Technologies, he's creating a brighter future for Indian professionals and students, one mile at a time.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

