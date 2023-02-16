Milind Soman announced as the face of the 1st edition of Invincible Women's Run in Mumbai founded by Ankita Konwar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI/Hunk Golden and Media): Popular millennial influencer Ankita Konwar announced the 1st edition of Invincible Women's Run in Mumbai on 18th and 19th February 2023 at Inorbit Malad with Milind Soman as the face of the 1st edition. The initiative is managed by Smiling Tiger Experiences LLP which aims to promote awareness of healthy lifestyles for women.

In today's time where life is getting busier and mentally stressful especially for women, Ankita Konwar, Founder of Invincible Women's Run is giving an opportunity to each and every woman to prioritize her health and urges them to take a step towards a healthier, happier, and fitter life.

It is designed to encourage and inspire all women to address the issues that might be visible or invisible barriers to prioritizing their health. Invincible Women's Run will provide a unique, safe and empowering platform for women to thrive in their fitness journey.

Face of the Invincible Women's Run, Milind Soman said, " So happy to be associated with an event that provides an opportunity and support to women who want to push their mental barriers and do incredible things when it comes to fitness. So many people in our society today have forgotten the immense physical and mental capability that they are blessed with as human beings and often find the idea of running 5km or walking 10km tough. The fact that these women, even at the age of 40 or 50, with no previous experience of any exercise or sport, can even imagine themselves running 50km or 100km, is just so inspiring !"

Ankita Konwar, Founder of Invincible Women and Director of Smiling Tiger Experiences LLP said, " Running brings change to each runner's life but ultra running changes one's perspective towards life.

Us women, we thrive when it comes to endurance.

We are designed stronger to fight longer.

Running a marathon is a big test of mind in itself but when you have to expand your mind to carry on after the marathon distance, that requires extra courage.

It requires one to be absolutely determined, committed and dedicated.

To keep the thoughts, doubts and fears in check and logically resonate with each one while running an ultra marathon, requires huge amount of mental strength.

Hence everyone who's participating in this event, is an invincible woman.

Invincible Women wants to celebrate and encourage each woman who has this fight in themselves.

I am so happy to be a part of it."

Several promos runs such as the saree run, grandmothers run 10K, baby-wearing mother walk and Run your blues away are being organised to encourage women to participate wholeheartedly and support the message of physical and mental health.

The run is scheduled on 18th & 19th February 2023 in InorbitMall, Malad, Mumbai & Mr. Milind Soman will be the face of the event. It will have 6 run categories as mentioned below:

Invincible Women

- Limitless 100k

- Super 75k

- Fabulous 50k

- 10k

- Lifelong Fight Lazy 5k



- 3k

The participants will receive:

- Running Bib Number

- T-shirt

- Finisher Medal

- E- certificate for all the participants

- Timing certificate for the participant who have opted for the chip

- Refreshment post run on the main day

- And above all, an amazing life-changing opportunity!

Invincible Women Special Initiatives during the event:

1. Breast Feeding Zone for baby-wearing mothers.

2. Training in different exercises that can be done at home.

3. No Guilt! PERIOD. counseling and information on menstrual hygiene.

4. Train to run in a saree.

6. Be a guide to a Visually Impaired runner.

7. Green no plastic Water Stations.

8. Recycled Goodie Bags.

Invincible Women, conceptualized by Ankita Konwar and Smiling Tiger Experiences LLP to promote awareness of healthy lifestyle for women. The event is scheduled on 19th February 2023 in InorbitMall, Malad, Mumbai & the face of the event will be Milind Soman. "Every community & Country and ultimately the world is only as strong as the health of the WOMEN." We want women from all walks of life to take up a form of exercise for their physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Through the Invincible Women platform, we want to address as many issues as possible that might stop or restrict them from prioritizing health.

