Milipol, Leading International Event for Internal Security, comes to India

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Milipollndia, the Leading International Event for Internal Security, will be held in New Delhi from the 26th to 28th October 2023.

Milipol India is the latest addition to the Milipol International Network of events dedicated to internal security. Placed under the patronage of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India along with Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India and the French Minister of the Interior, this new exceptional event is organised by Interads Exhibition and Comexposium, acting on behalf of the Milipol headed by Civipol, the cooperation implementer of the French Ministry of the Interior.

"For over 30 years the MILIPOL brand has been synonymous with high quality, international events covering the field of internal security. Over the years the brand has been proudly represented by Milipol Paris, Milipol Qatar, Milipol Asia-Pacific and now Milipol India," said Jounot, President of Milipol Network.



He further added, "Milipol India illustrates the strong will of France and India to further strengthen and grow their strategic and political partnership. Technology is a driving force within the Internal Security ecosystem. It's a place where innovators take the lead."

The Milipol International Network is the world reference when it comes to events dedicated to Internal security. It provides the perfect forum for unveiling the latest technologies in internal security and perfectly meets the needs of the whole of the sector while addressing the current fast evolving threats.

Milipol India will support, facilitate, and attract the world leaders to invest in India where size and volumes call for the most innovative security solutions.

At Milipol India, government's decision makers, operational end-users and worldwide industry leaders will meet, network and learn from each other under one roof over three days in New Delhi from the 26th - 28th October, 2023.

