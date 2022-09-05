Milostar launches cross-platform live streaming

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI/SRV): Milostar-live, an existing live streaming capability built on top of an existing short video platform, will now be available to a wider audience. The Milostar-live streaming feature now enables streaming to Milostar from any platform and comes with built-in time-based gamification in the form of an existing gifting option. The creators are rewarded by their fan base based on their exceptional content, density, and engagement, which can be redeemed as an inside reward on top of the Milostar live platform.

With the expanded launch of cross-platform live streaming feature capability, Milostar further solidifies its position as a pioneer of the creator economy among short video apps in India. With the help of this feature, content creators can live stream content from any platform to Milostar, such as YouTube and Instagram. Because live streaming is not limited to the Milostar app, this feature allows the creator to reach more fans.



The expansion of cross-platform live streaming has taken a twist, attracting more than a hundred YouTube gamers rather than creators to live stream through Milostar, as they find it an easier and more creative option to live stream. Gamers can now activate the streaming feature, allowing them to deliver their specialised gaming skills to their fan base while also delivering other extremely engaging content to their fan base in the language of their choice. Users will be able to send digital gifts to their favourite live streamers, ranging from a simple gift to a special occasion premium gift, even across platforms.

One of the most popular online streaming activities is virtual gift-giving, and Milostar has become the short video app to bring this to creators interested in native language short videos. This feature can be enabled in Milostar for cross-platform creators, creating a full 360-degree journey for fans to interact with their favourite creators and for creators to earn money by monetizing their connections and credibility with their fan base. Since the platform's soft launch for gifting, creator earnings have increased.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/SRV)

