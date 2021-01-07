Mindler Launches Biggest Scholarship Hunt, Offers 3,000 plus Scholarships Worth Over Rs 25 Crore for Class XII Students

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mindler - an award-winning comprehensive career guidance & mapping platform used by both students & career coaches aims at empowering students in making well-informed career decisions. It is backed by the world's largest research on modern career avenues, and has put to application the principles of psychology, psychometrics and progressive learning to form its proprietary assessment. What sets Mindler apart from any other platform is its ability to put the students at the core of the decision-making process to recommend best fit career matches.

High-school students are mostly unsure about the careers they would like to pursue, or what is the pathway to achieve the same. If this confusion was not enough, the unprecedented circumstances that are synonymous 2020, have made the career decision making process all the more difficult for high school students. Grade XII is a challenging year for students as not only they have to work towards securing high scores in their respective Board examinations, but also work towards entrances and profile building to make it to their dream universities.

With uncertainty being the norm, universities are still implementing changes to their admission and selection processes for the academic year 2021. Grade XII students are overwhelmed and anxious about what the year has in store for them. While it's encouraging to see an increasingly high proportion of students with high college and career expectations, most do not feel prepared to do so. This is where a comprehensive career guidance platform such as Mindler steps in. Mindler is working towards shaping the career guidance landscape by empowering all stakeholders in the student career decision making journey.

To further this pursuit in student interest, Mindler has launched 2021's Biggest Scholarship Hunt offering 3000+ scholarships to Grade XII students worth over Rs 25 Crores. The Mindler Scholarship Hunt has been outlined and curated to identify and reward talent across multifarious career streams by connecting them with the leading universities of their own choice.

The assessment of this scholarship tests students on a variety of parameters such as their aptitude, leadership quotient, emotional quotient, personality traits, working style and much more. The assessment results coupled with past academic performances of the students along with their co-curricular & extracurricular achievements will help arrive at a combined score. What this methodology ensures is that every student has an equal opportunity to earn a scholarship to the leading Indian Universities participating in this scholarship hunt. As a part of this scholarship, students will be able to make unconventional career choices to pursue their dream career. Supporting Mindler in this endeavour is Afairs (Asia's leading education enabler for student-university outreach) and Education World.



This unique initiative has been supported by eminent and esteemed Universities namely Atria University, ICFAI University, IMT Dubai, Jagran Lakecity University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, OP Jindal Global University, Parul University, Shiv Nadar University, Shoolini University, SP Jain School of Global Management, SRM Sonepat University, Vijaybhoomi University, AIMS Institutes, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Flame University, GD Goenka University, Hindustan University, KREA University, NMIMS, Acharya Institutes, Alliance University, Jain University Bangalore, Jain University Kochi, Karnavati University, KIIT University, NMIT, Rishihood University, Shobhit University, Auro University, The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, PCET.

Sharing his views, Prateek Bhargava, Founder and CEO, Mindler said, "The pandemic has affected people across various industries. One of the most affected is the educational sector leaving class 12 students in a state of confusion with ambiguity. We all stress on importance of this grade because it ends up defining our career choices, but unfortunately this year has been a struggle for our students. Our clear objective is to support students gain clarity in the face of this adversity and steer in the right direction despite being locked at home. We believe that when you can't access information outside, Mindler can bring information home in order to make right career decisions."

Registration for the Mindler Scholarship Hunt is now live at - scholarship.mindler.com.

Apart from the 3000+ scholarship offers from participating universities, the Mindler Scholarship Hunt will also be rewarding top 10 students with a scholarship offer for any university of choice in India. Additionally, the Mindler Scholarship Hunt will not only help students earn potential scholarships but will also enable them to get comprehensive career profiling using Mindler Scholarship Assessment and discover best-fit career paths based on your unique talents and strengths.

