Mindtree reports robust revenue growth of 5.2% q-o-q in USD; Recommends final dividend of Rs17.5 per share

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India]/ Warren (New Jersey) [USA], April 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company guiding its clients to achieve faster business outcomes, announced its consolidated results today for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, as approved by its board of directors.

"We are proud to deliver another strong quarter, driven by significant traction in our client portfolio globally, leading to revenue growth of 5.2 per cent, EBITDA of 21.9 per cent, and an order book of $375 M at the end of Q4. Our journey of profitable growth and seamless delivery during the pandemic year has been made possible by the resilience of Mindtree Minds, the commitment of our leadership team, and above all, the continued support of our clients," said Debashis Chatterjee, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree.

"The final dividend of Rs 17.5 per share announced today reinforces Mindtree's commitment to enhance shareholder value. For the year, we delivered revenues of USD 1,076.5 M and margin expansion of 680 bps, while increasing our order book by 12.3 per cent. As we enter FY22, we are confident that continued client demand for our transformative services, a strong order book, and our strategic investments position us well to deliver double digit growth and sustain EBITDA above 20 per cent."

Key financial highlights:

Quarter ended March 31, 2021

* In USD:

o Revenue at USD 288.2 million (growth of 5.2 per cent q-o-q / 3.5 per cent y-o-y)

o Net profit at USD 43.3 million (decline of 1.9 per cent q-o-q / growth of 53.4 per cent y-o-y)

* In Rs:

o Revenue at Rs 21,093 million (growth of 4.2 per cent q-o-q / 2.9 per cent y-o-y)

o Net profit at Rs 3,173 million (decline of 2.8 per cent q-o-q / growth of 53.9 per cent y-o-y)

Year ended March 31, 2021

* In USD terms:

o Revenue at USD 1,076.5 million (decline of 1.1 per cent)

o Net profit at USD 150.0 million (growth of 69.6 per cent)

* In Rupee terms:

o Revenue at Rs 79,678 million (growth of 2.6 per cent)

o Net profit at Rs 11,105 million (growth of 76.0 per cent)

Other highlights:

* Clients:

o 270 active clients as of March 31, 2021

o $5 million clients grew by 1, total 44

* People:

o 23,814 Mindtree Minds as of March 31, 2021

o Trailing 12 months attrition is 12.1 per cent

* Q4 deal wins with leading global clients:

o Mindtree partnered with one of the leading electronic retailers to realize their omni-channel vision for their users

o Mindtree signed a multiyear engagement with a global leader in design and manufacturing of household appliances to transform the online retail experiences of their users

o For a Germany-based leader in building materials and construction systems company, Mindtree will be providing digital services and assisting in post-merger technology integration

o Mindtree has been chosen as a strategic partner by a leading global travel software and technology company to modernize their passenger reservation platform and accelerate their cloud transformation journey

o Mindtree has been selected by a leading bank to provide Salesforce transformation services across multiple geographies for their asset management division

* Recognitions:

o Everest Group, a leading consulting and research firm, recognized Mindtree as a "Major Contender" in its Software Product Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

o Mindtree has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, as leader in 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Salesforce Ecosystem Partners Reports US for implementation, integration and managed application services for large enterprises

o Mindtree has been recognized by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, as leader in 2021 ISG Provider Lens Mainframe Services & Solutions 2021 for Mainframe Transformation Services in US

o Mindtree adjudged the winner of Golden Peacock National Award 2020 for Corporate Social Responsibility

o Mindtree has been awarded the winner of BEST awards for demonstrating enterprise-wide success as a result of employee talent development by Association for Talent Development (ATD)

o Mindtree has been conferred the second runner-up position in the 'Best Employer for Women' (large) category by Associated Chambers for Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM)

o Mindtree has been recognized for 'Workforce Planning and Staffing Solutions' and 'Organization Design' at the People First ACE Awards 2020 presented by the National HRD network

o Mindtree has been recognized and rewarded as a winner in 'Excellence in Employee Welfare Initiative' by BW Business World HR Excellence Award 2021

* Announcements

o The Board of Directors have recommended a final dividend of 175 per cent (Rs 17.5 per equity share of par value Rs 10 each) for the financial year ended March 31, 2021 which is subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting

