Minfy accelerates its journey to the Next Orbit - Launching operations in Singapore

Singapore, September 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Minfy is a knowledge-driven organization, adopting a bionic approach to enable a symbiotic relationship between humans and deep tech. They help enterprises accelerate Digital Transformation, Cloud Adoption, and Innovation.

Having built synergies with Leading Hyperscale Cloud Service Providers, Minfy serves clients across the globe extending into multiple industries with a dedicated vertical focus in the BFSI, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Public Sector, and Education industries.

Minfy CEO, Vikram Manchanda took over the role in April and had announced Minfy's purpose, from Born-in-cloud to being a Bionic organization. Vikram is leading Minfy's reinvention to the Next Orbit. Aligned to its purpose, Minfy had recently established a Cloud Centre of Excellence (a 100+ Seater Delivery Centre) in Hubli to serve global customers remotely in the post-COVID new Normal.

Accelerating its journey, Minfy is proud to announce their operational expansion into Singapore. Having won the AWS Consulting Partner of the Year award in 2020, Minfy is set to impact customers in a variety of ways. Firstly, a majority of customer organizations and global cloud service providers focused on the Asia Pacific markets are Headquartered in Singapore. Secondly, Minfy has a rapidly growing customer base in Malaysia and Philippines, that now gets additional support from Minfy's presence in Singapore.

With past experience of collaborating with Global System Integrators and Specialized ISVs (Independent Software Vendors) in Singapore, the establishment of Minfy in Singapore, poses an opportunity to cater to customers from a glocal (global + local) standpoint. Their local presence ensures intimate focus on Singaporean customers, and the Cloud Delivery centers in India bolsters Minfy's ability to remotely serve & support customers effectively, ensuring operational resilience through minimal downtime & cost-effective solutions.



Minfy believes in the digital future of Singapore and its bionic approach completely aligns with the Singaporean Government's Smart Nation initiative. With a large number of organizations looking to adopt Cloud services and evaluating cloud-native solutions, Minfy will help them to embrace cloud technology with confidence. They will leverage its unique mix of competencies including AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Migration, DevOps, and SAP, differentiating them from existing competition.

To lead Minfy's operations in Singapore, Minfy is delighted to announce the appointment of Stephen Rowley. Steve is an IT leader with a career spanning more than 3 decades. Having started with a technical background in IT infrastructure and midsized systems, he progressed into delivery and leadership.

He has been recognized for being instrumental in the success of some of the most complex and challenging SAP implementations such as a regional implementation across 13 countries in Asia. He has worked in various industries including aerospace, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and retail. His vast experience across domains will be crucial in establishing a successful campaign for Minfy in Singapore.

Vikram Manchanda, Minfy CEO stated, "Minfy's rapid evolution as a bionic organization and with Steve leading Minfy's local presence in Singapore, we are really excited to serve our customers in Singapore and the Asia Pacific Region. Minfy will help more customers accelerate their digital transformation journey and get one step closer to its core mission."

