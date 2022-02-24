MINI celebrates 10 years in India with the launch of the first all-electric car in the compact premium segment

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The first all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE was launched in India today. Available as a completely built-up unit (CBU), all available units were sold out during the pre-launch booking in Q4 2021.

MINI India will be delivering the cars to the pre-launch customers from March 2022, earlier than promised. Bookings for the next phase of deliveries will start from March 2022, exclusively on the MINI Online Shop - shop.mini.in.

Every car drives, but not every car is for the drive. MINI is a different kind of car, for a different kind of drive. It's not the obvious choice. It never has been, and never will be. If you are looking for a car that's all torque, as well as action, then let us introduce you to the latest MINI Electric. It feels better than ever, with immediate oomph thanks to instant torque. And it looks better than ever, with a sharper, sleeker update to its iconic MINI design and, of course, that all-new MINI Electric feeling.

The MINI Electric is the best of both worlds, giving you the iconic character of MINI with all the benefits of going electric. Emitting zero emissions, it's the perfect combination of sustainable driving, thrilling driving performance and iconic MINI design. The MINI Electric is reinventing urban life. It is inspired by its roots, progressive yet iconic, a true trailblazer. The car is changing the face of mobility and continues MINI's tradition of making creative use of urban space with its eye on the future.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, "10 years into the country, MINI India is proud to bring the first all-electric car in the compact premium segment. In line with our 'Digital First' strategy, it is also the first series model exclusively available for booking on the MINI Online Shop and was completely sold out during the pre-launch booking phase itself. The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE combines MINI's inventive spirit and iconic design with instant torque, zero emissions and a low centre of gravity that enhances its legendary go-kart feeling. It paves the way into the future of MINI as an E-brand (E-lectric E-commerce E-xperience). The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE will play a significant role in inspiring creative individuals and trendsetters to drive the silent revolution."

The ex-showroom price* of the all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE is INR 47,20,000.

*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact the local MINI Authorised Dealer.

The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE comes with a Smart Wallbox charger with a fixed charging cable and one-time installation.

BMW India Financial Services customized financial solutions can be further designed as per individual requirements. MINI Electric ownership experience is hassle free as it comes with a standard two-year warranty for unlimited kilometres. The high voltage battery is covered by a warranty valid for 8 years or up to 100,000 kilometres. Repair Inclusive can extend warranty benefits from third year of ownership to a maximum fifth year without any milage limitation. 5 years 24x7 Road-Side Assistance provides complete peace of mind while on the move with facilities like portable roadside charging. BMW Group offers the best charging infrastructure in the premium segment with fast chargers at BMW Group Dealer Network in more than 30 cities across India. The MINI Electric can be serviced across 32 BMW Group touchpoints across the country.

The all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE

MINI will globally be a fully electric brand after 2030. The MINI 3-Door Cooper SE paves the way into the future of MINI as an 'Electric E-commerce Experience' brand. The all-electric MINI 3-Door Cooper SE is the first model to combine electromobility in an urban setting with the hallmark MINI brand attributes. The dimensions, design, space and interior ambience are based on the conventionally powered MINI 3-Door Hatch.

The cars design blends modern aesthetic aerodynamic lines with new eye-catching signature details. Dynamic lines and a crisp, clean style combine with the wide track and short overhangs to give the MINI 3-Door Cooper SE its taut athletic presence. Striking 'Energetic Yellow' accents further enhance its unique appearance on the road. The sleek, captivating front grille has been given a very modern interpretation, embodying both MINI history and the future. The all-electric MINI is designed to complement vibrant city life and maximise your driving experience.

Distinctive headlights are accompanied by the new eye-catching side scuttles that house LED indicators and the Energetic Yellow 'S' logo. Mirror Caps in Energetic Yellow along with new design elements of the Piano Black exterior lend an even more individual appearance. The exclusive 17 inch / 43.18 cm Electric Power Spoke alloy wheels outlined in Energetic Yellow add to complete the all-electric MINI's sleek design. The asymmetrical spokes lend them a unique appearance and are aerodynamically optimised to improve efficiency. The car is available in four unique exterior colours - White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey and British Racing Green.

The interior comes with the exclusive MINI Electric Interior Surface and sports seats with Cloth/ Leatherette Combination Upholstery in Black Pearl/ Carbon Black. The new multifunction steering wheel in Nappa Leather integrates more functions yet reduces the number of control surfaces. The new 5-inch/ 12.7 cm digital Multifunction Instrument Display in a sleek Black Panel design provides key driving information.

It is brilliantly complemented by the 8.8-Inch/22.35 cm high-resolution, full-colour touchscreen. In addition, the audio control unit and the function buttons for hazard warning lights and driver assistance systems are integrated harmoniously into the circular control unit. Innumerable, finely integrated lighting strips and spots create ambient lighting that sets the right mood for every drive. Striking accents in 'Energetic Yellow' extend to the start/stop toggle switch, gear lever and unique badging on door sills.



The MINI Electric drive takes the legendary go-kart feeling to an entirely new and fascinating dimension with zero emissions and instant torque. With 184 hp/135 kW and a maximum torque of 270 Nm, the electric MINI sprints from 0-100 km in 7.3 seconds. Dynamic yet silent, the all-electric MINI offers an entirely new driving experience. It is powered with a battery capacity of 32.6 kWh and a driving range of up to 270 km. MINI 3-Door Cooper SE ensures fast and hassle-free charging.

* 50 kW DC Charger - 80% in 36 mins.

* 11 kW AC Charger - 80% in 2 hours 30 minutes.

* 2.3 kW AC Charger- 80% in 9 hours 43 minutes.

The first all-electric MINI comes in a fully loaded feature rich fixed profile including MINI Wired Package with Navigation System, Wireless Charging, enhanced Bluetooth mobile preparation, Multifunctional Instrument Display, Apple CarPlay® and Harmon Kardon Hi-Fi Speaker System.

MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on ride comfort, enhanced sportiness or efficiency according to driver's preference. In addition to the standard MID mode, there is a choice of SPORT and GREEN mode. Driver Assistance Systems include Cruise Control, Park Distance Control, Rear View Camera and Tyre Pressure Monitor.

The all-electric MINI features cutting-edge safety technology. The standard safety equipment comprises of front passenger airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, Run-flat tyres and Rear-View Camera. The standard MINIMALISM technology includes auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air ducts and electromechanical power steering.

MINI has established nine authorized dealerships in India - Bird Automotive (Delhi NCR), Bavaria Motors (Pune), EVM Autokraft (Kochi), Gallops Autohaus (Ahmedabad), Infinity Cars (Mumbai), Krishna Automobiles (Chandigarh), KUN Exclusive (Chennai), KUN Exclusive (Hyderabad) and Navnit Motors (Bangalore).

Internet: www.mini.in

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MINI.India

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MINIOfficial_IN

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/miniindia_official

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mini-india/about/

#MINIElectric #BIGLOVE #MINIIndia #ChargedWithPassion #MINI #TheMINIThings

To View the Specification Sheet, Click on the Link Below:

Specification Sheet - The first all-electric MINI

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

