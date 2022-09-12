Minister Piyush Goyal appointed DPIFF CEO Abhishek Mishra into FCI, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & PD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Piyush Goyal, the Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry, and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, has appointed Abhishek Mishra, CEO of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) as the Member of the Consultative Committee, Food Corporation of India (FCI), Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India.

The youth leader has previously made big waves and has been duly appreciated by the Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the past five years for his contribution to the upliftment of Cinema in India. Abhishek Mishra has also presided as the Advisory Panel Member for almost half a decade in Central Board of Film Certification, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.



Prestigious appointments aside, Abhishek being a principled individual wished to carry forth his altruistic vision for India by giving back to society. Over the years, his CSR initiatives have worked towards the betterment of acid attack victims, army officers, the underprivileged and so on, while also conducting Awareness on Women's Hygiene, Food Distribution, Tree Plantation and Beach Clean-up Drives. For his visionary qualities, he was congratulated by eminent Indian personalities such as the State Governors, Home Minister, Finance Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker.

Abhishek Mishra has been lauded for his accomplishments as a role model for the Indian youth. As a TEDx speaker, he is widely known as an inspirational orator with an igniting mindset. With his new appointment to the Food Corporation of India, Mishra is now on a mission to create a New India with the motive to ensure food security for the citizens of the nation.

