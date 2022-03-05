Ministry of Defence offers 4 projects to Indian Industry for design and development

New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): The Ministry of Defence said on Thursday it has offered four projects related to the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force to the private sector for design and development.

Three out of the four projects that have been offered to the Indian industry for design and development are related to the Indian Air Force. The projects include communication equipment with Indian security protocols (Routers, Switches, Encryptors, VoIP Phones and their software); Airborne Electro-Optical pod with Ground-Based System; and Airborne Stand-off Jammer.

One project is related to the Indian Army. The Indian industry has been offered to work on the design and development of the Indian Light Tank of the Indian Army. "

The industry will be provided financial support for prototype development of these projects," the Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

This is for the first time since the launch of industry-friendly Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020 that the Indian Industry has been involved in the development of big-ticket platforms such as Light tank and Communication Equipment with Indian security protocols.

The Ministry of Defence has also given 'Approval In-Principle' (AIP) for five projects under an industry-funded initiative referred to as Make-II.

Projects under 'Make-II' category involve prototype development of equipment/system/platform or their upgrades or their sub-systems/sub-assembly/assemblies/components, primarily for import substitution/innovative solutions, for which no Government funding will be provided for prototype development purposes.

"The indigenous development of these projects in the country will help harness the design capabilities of Indian defence Industry and position India as a design leader in these technologies," the Ministry of Defence said. (ANI)