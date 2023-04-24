Minsiter Bhupender Yadav launches new features in eShram Portal to facilitate ease of registration for unorganised workers

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Union Minister for Labour and Employment Bhupender Yadav on Monday launched new features in eShram Portal in the presence of Arti Ahuja, Secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment and other senior officers of the ministry.

The new features added in eShram portal will enhance its utility and facilitate ease of registration for unorganised workers. The eShram-registered workers can now connect with employment opportunities, skilling, apprenticeship, pension scheme, digital skilling and states' schemes through the portal.

As on March 16, 2023, as many as 28.64 crore unorganised workers registered on eShram portal

The minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameswar Teli on March 16 in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha informed that as on March 10, 2023, a total of 28.64 crore unorganised workers have been registered on eShram portal.

In the reply it was stated that as on March 31, 2022, a total of around 3,250 representations have been lodged in the Grievance Management System claiming for accidental deaths/ disability by eShram registrants.

The Ministry has taken several steps to provide benefits to eShram registrants.

The eShram portal is integrated with National Career Service (NCS) Portal. Till date over 13 lakh, eShram job seekers have registered on NCS portal. eShram is also integrated with Pradhan Mantri Shram-Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM). PM-SYM is a voluntary and contributory pension scheme for unorganised sector workers who are aged between 18-40 years. eShram registered users can seamlessly get benefit of PMSYM Scheme. eShram registrant, who is registered on NCS can avail digital skills training which is free of cost, according to the statement from teh ministry.



In Andaman Nicobar Islands, as many as 28,541 registered in the eShram portal. As many as 79,44,509 were registered in Andhra Pradesh; 1,40,935 were registered in Arunachal Pradesh; 69,37,489 were registered in Assam; 2,85,73,732 were registered in Bihar; 1,74,223 were registered in Chandigarh, 82,67,354 were registered in Chhattisgarh; 32,53,701 were registered in Delhi; 58,322 were registered in Goa; 93,61,906 were registered in Gujarat and 52,59,088 were registered in Haryana.

As many as 19,24,152 were in Himachal Pradesh; 33,82,813 were registered in Jammu & Kashmir; 91,61,363 were registered in Jharkhand; 75,04,588 were registered in Karnataka; 59,05,051 were registered in Kerala; 29,301 were in Ladakh; 2,442 were in Lakshadweep; 1,69,41,863 were registered in Madhya Pradesh; 1,35,07,560 were registered in Maharashtra; 4,05,373 registered in Manipur; 2,89,751 were in Meghalaya; 58,345 were registered in Mizoram; 2,18,759 were registered in Nagaland; 1,33,30,505 were in Odisha; 1,76,507 were registered in Puducherry; 54,98,061 were registered in Punjab; 1,28,21,298 were registered in Rajasthan and 25,016 were registered in Sikkim.

As many as 83,91,059 were in Tamil Nadu, 41,27,415 were registered in Telangana; 72,914 were registered in The Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu; 8,44,823 were registered in Tripura; 8,30,22,007 were registered in Uttar Pradesh; 29,73,004 were registered in Uttarakhand and 2,58,06,407 were registered in West Bengal.

The eSharm portal is the national database of unorganised workers including migrant workers, construction workers, gig and platform workers, etc.

A feature of capturing family details of migrant workers has been added to the eShram portal. This feature can help in providing child education and women-centric schemes to workers who have migrated with family, according to a statement from the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Further, a new feature on sharing of data of construction workers registering on eShram with the concerned Building and Other Construction Workers' (BOCW) Welfare Board, has been added to ensure registration of eShram construction workers with the respective BOCW board and access to the schemes meant for them.

The Union minister also formally launched Data Sharing Portal (DSP) for sharing of eShram data with the state/ UT governments. Data sharing portal will allow sharing of eShram beneficiaries data with the respective states and Union Territories in a secured manner for targeted implementation of social security/welfare schemes for the unorganised workers registered on eShram.

Recently, the ministry initiated mapping of different schemes data with eShram data to identify the eShram registrants who have not yet received the benefits of these schemes. This data is also being shared with states or UTs based on which, states or UTs can identify unorganised workers who have not yet received the benefit of the social welfare/security schemes and provide schemes' benefit to them, on priority. (ANI)

