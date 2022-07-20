Minu Bakshi announces the release of new song "Rabb Ranjha"

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI/NewsVoir): Singer and lyricist Minu Bakshi announced today the release of her Sufi song titled 'Rabb Ranjha'.

The song which is backed by massive music video will be launched on 30th July. The music video has been shot at the iconic location - Nahar Singh Mahal in Ballabharh Faridabad offering some breath-taking visuals of its rich cultural heritage.

"Rabb Ranjha is really close to my heart, it has been my lifelong ambition," said Minu Bakshi.



Recently, Minu Bakshi was honoured with the prestigious Ambassador of Indian Culture Award in 2021 for her enormous contribution in spreading Indian Culture across the globe on the occasion of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav - 75 years of Indian Independence.

She was gifted with an aureate voice, which she recognised when Minu was just a youngster. However it was a concert by Begum Akhtar which was one of the defining moments of her life. She knew then that if there was anything she wanted, it was to sing. Never one for taking shortcuts, Minu embarked on a rigorous program of classical music training. Ghazal singing is her forte. She has also sung with none other than King of Pop, Mika Singh. The duet performed with him was an instant hit and garnered 8 million plus views on YouTube, that resulted in more collaborations where she has also written lyrics for his latest songs.

Committed to the preservation of Punjabi culture Minu released a compendium of Punjabi folk music consisting of 8 Cds under the Times Music banner this collection entitled "Band Baja Punjab" has become a -must have for all lovers of Punjabi folk music world wide. Her discography across various genres of music: folk, ghazal, pop and Sufi shows her to be a singer of great talent and versatility and has had many concerts in India and abroad.

Trailer link: Rabb Ranjha | Minu Bakshi | Releasing on 30th July - YouTube.

