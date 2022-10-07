Minute Maid introduces Honey Infused and Vita Punch variants in Punjab

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], October 7 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Minute Maid, the Coca-Cola Company's fruit nutrition brand is expanding its portfolio in India with the launch of two new offerings in the country - 'Honey Infused' and 'Vita Punch' which will first be made available in Punjab.

Minute Maid, prides itself on its history of providing quality products to families around the world in more than 100 countries.

With more than 100 different flavors and varieties of Minute Maid globally, from orange juice to apple juice, and lemonades to punches, the brand uses the highest-quality ingredients across its variants. Packed with the goodness of functional benefits, the newly launched Honey Infused and Vita Punch fruit flavors are sure to become a go-to choice for households across Punjab.

The Honey Infused range comes with the promise of providing healthy sustained energy to its consumers, while Vita Punch comes with the promise of providing 100% Vitamin C of your daily requirement (as per Recommended Dietary Allowance -RDA) in every 200ml. In 2023, the new variants will be available across shelves in other parts of North India as well.



Commenting on the launch, Ajay Konale, Director Marketing, Nutrition Category, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, said, "At The Coca-Cola Company, our vision is to craft the brands and choice of drinks that people love, to refresh them in body & spirit. Our 'Beverages For Life' narrative is uniquely us, and it is being adopted in India via numerous product innovations based on extensive market testing and seeking consumer insights. Our newest introductions under the Minute Maid portfolio perfectly resonates with our innovations strategy."

The Minute Maid Honey Infused range is made with the choicest of fresh fruits. The preservative-free beverage is available in three delicious flavors - apple, mixed fruit, and guava. Minute Maid's Vita Punch range has the potential to become the consumers' vitamin C-infused fruity fix for the day.

The variant is available in two exciting flavours - mixed fruit, made with the perfect amalgamation of the choicest handpicked produce; and apple-berry, a flavour so unique that it is bound to create magic on drinkers' taste buds.

Both new products will be available in an all new unique 1 litre tetra pack. The Coca-Cola Company in India will continue to focus on rapid investments in its nutrition category with plans to launch newer offerings under both the Minute Maid and Maaza portfolios.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

