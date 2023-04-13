Mirae Asset Mutual Fund completes 15 years in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI/PRNewswire): Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd ("the AMC")., and one of its flagship fund, Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund (Large Cap Fund: an open- ended equity scheme predominantly investing across large cap stocks), have completed a milestone of 15 years.

Mirae Asset Investment Managers has emerged as one of the fastest growing fund houses in India, and has earned a place among the Top 10 Fund houses in the country in terms of AUM, signifying its strong foothold in the mutual fund Industry. Today, the AMC is managing AUM (Assets Under Management) of Rs. 1,16,311 crores, across 5.69 million folios as on March 31,2023, with a monthly SIP book of Rs 860 crore.

The AMC currently manages nine equity funds having an AUM of Rs 93,613 crore, four hybrid funds with an AUM of Rs 8,798 crore, 11 debt funds with an AUM of Rs 6,633 crore, three Index, 13 ETFs and eight Fund of Funds schemes, having a combined AUM of Rs 7,267 crore.

Of the nine equity funds, the oldest and largest one, Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund has completed 15 years on 4 April 2023. As on 3 April 2023, it had an AUM of Rs 32,850 crore, investing in predominantly large cap companies across sectors (the Top 100 companies by Market Capitalisation), and tracking NIFTY 100 as the benchmark Index. Its total number of folios as on 3 April 2023 is 9,51,079.

Over the last 15 years, the Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund has delivered a CAGR return of approx. 14.7% to investors. Our endeavour is always to follow a focused investment strategy, and robust stock selection across a diversified portfolio. The value of investment of Rs 10,000 in the fund at inception would be Rs 76,960 as on 4th April 2023.

Speaking about the 15 years milestone, Swarup Mohanty, CEO & Director - Mirae Asset Investment Managers India Pvt. Ltd. said, "Mirae Asset commenced operations in 2008 when the global financial crisis and the resultant uncertainty was upending the markets, in India and the world. Common perception made it a terrible time to begin operations, but looking back, it could not have been a better time. It just showed us the value and strength of our brand Mirae Asset that could inspire investor confidence even at such times. It also put a great responsibility upon the team to not just live up to the Partners & Investors' expectations but to exceed them, and thereby strengthen our journey in India. On behalf of team of Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd, we are grateful for our partner and investors' continued support & trust over the last 15 years."

Gaurav Misra, Co-Head - Equity - Mirae Asset Investment Managers India Pvt. Ltd., added, "Managing the largest fund in the Mirae Asset portfolio and the endeavour to deliver consistent returns is a huge responsibility. We are mindful of being the custodians of our partners and investors' hard-earned money, and even as we seek to deliver optimum returns over the medium and long-term, we remain cognisant of the need to preserve capital at the very least, and continue with our existing investment approach of stock selection and portfolio construction to that end, with a focused eye on the balance between risk and returns. We thank our partners and investors for the trust reposed in us."

Note:

- All data as on 31st March 2023.

- Source: Internal data- https://www.miraeassetmf.co.in/about-us

- Licence was granted to Mirae Asset Mutual Fund on November 30, 2007 by SEBI under Securities and exchange Board of India (Mutual Fund) regulations 1996.

- Large Cap: 1st 100th companies in terms of full market capitalization

- Note: *Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund completes 15 years on 4th April 2023.

- For complete AUM bifurcation & AUM Disclosure, visit:

https://www.miraeassetmf.co.in/docs/default-source/other-disclosure/disclosure-of-aum-_geography_march-2023.pdf?sfvrsn=dcee4914_2



Past Performance may or may not be sustained in future.

Data as on March 31, 2023.

Different Plans under the scheme has different expense structure.

Returns for less than 1 year are absolute returns, returns above 1 year are CAGR- Compounded Annual Growth Rate.

*Scheme Benchmark (Tier -1), ^Scheme Benchmark (Tier -2), **Additional benchmark



Past Performance may or may not be sustained in future.



Data as on March 31, 2023.

Different Plans under the scheme has different expense structure.

The reference and details provided herein are of Regular Plan - Growth Option, Mirae Asset Focused Fund is managed by Gaurav Misra,

Returns for less than 1 year are absolute returns, returns above 1 year are CAGR- Compounded Annual Growth Rate.

*Scheme Benchmark (Tier -1), ^Scheme Benchmark (Tier -2), **Additional benchmark

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund

(Large Cap Fund: an open- ended equity scheme predominantly investing across large cap stocks).

Mirae Asset Large Cap Fund is suitable for investors who are seeking*

- To generate long term capital appreciation/income

- Investment predominantly in Large Cap companies

*Investors should consult their financial advisors if they are not clear about the suitability of the product

Investor understand that their principal will be at Very High Risk

MIRAE ASSET FOCUSED FUND (MAFF)

(An open ended equity scheme investing in a maximum of 30 stocks intending to focus in large cap, mid cap and small cap category (i.e., Multi-cap)

Mirae Asset Focused Fund is suitable for investors who are seeking*

- To generate long term capital appreciation/income

- Investment in a concentrated portfolio of equity & equity related instrument of up to 30 companies across large, mid and small cap category

*Investors should consult their financial advisors if they are not clear about the suitability of the product

Investor understand that their principal will be at Very High Risk

Statutory Details: Trustee: Mirae Asset Trustee Company Private Limited; Investment Manager: Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited (AMC); Sponsor: Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Limited.

The information contained in this document is for general information purposes only. There can be no assurance and guarantee on the yields. Views expressed herein cannot be construed to be a decision to invest. Past Performance may or may not be sustained in future. The statements contained herein are based on current views and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Whilst Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited (the AMC) shall have no responsibility/liability whatsoever for the accuracy or any use or reliance thereof of such information. The AMC, its associate or sponsors or group companies, its Directors or employees accepts no liability for any loss or damage of any kind resulting out of the use of this document. The recipient(s) before acting on any information herein should make his/her/their own investigation and seek appropriate professional advice and shall alone be fully responsible / liable for any decision taken on the basis of information contained herein. Any reliance on the accuracy or use of such information shall be done only after consultation to the financial consultant to understand the specific legal, tax, or financial implications.

For further information about other schemes (product labelling and performance of the fund) please visit the website of the AMC: www.miraeassetmf.co.in

Please consult your financial advisor or mutual fund distributor before investing

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

