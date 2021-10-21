Mirae asset mutual fund crosses Rs. 1 lakh crore aum

Mumbai(Maharashtra) [India], October 21,(ANI/PRNewswire): Mirae Asset Mutual Fund's Asset Under Management (AUM) has crossed the important threshold of Rs. 1,00,000 crore (as on 14th October 2021). Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has witnessed a significant surge in the number of new clients with the investor folios crossing 43.7 lakh investor folios (with close to 15.4 lakh Systematic Investor Plan (SIP) investors). The SIP flows have significantly grown to Rs. 796 crore in September 2021.

Swarup Mohanty, Director & CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. commented "It has been a great journey for Mirae Asset India with robust growth for our investors. This important milestone of Rs.1 lakh crore has been very valuable in our journey as we have sought this position by maintaining risk management framework and customer centricity which have been instrumental in winning trust of our clients as well as distributor partners. The growth in SIP flows is the most significant achievement, as the SIP is a forward call on an organisation by both advisors as well as investors. It is our endeavor to provide smooth investment experience for our investors and help them in their wealth creation journey. The AMC is charting the future growth strategy with focus on fixed income and passive offerings, along with equity where it has already created a strong foothold."

Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd. currently manages 8 Equity Funds (AUM of Rs. 84,281 crore), 3 Hybrid Funds (AUM of Rs. 7,211 crore), 9 open ended Debt Funds (AUM of Rs. 7,146 crore), 6 ETFs & 4 Fund of Fund schemes (AUM of Rs. 2,568 crore).

Mirae Asset Group is committed for the long-term growth in Indian markets. With an aim of becoming a leading player in Asset Management business the group has also increased footprints in other financial verticals - Broking, Lending (NBFC), Private Equity, Real Estate and Alternate Product space and the firm continues to expand its product offering across asset classes.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)