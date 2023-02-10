Mirae Asset Mutual Fund launches Gold ETF, its first commodity ETF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 (ANI/PRNewswire): Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, one of the fastest-growing fund houses in India, today announced the launch of Mirae Asset Gold ETF. Mirae Asset ETF is a part of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund and is used for Exchange Traded Funds managed by Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited. Mirae Asset Gold ETF - an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the domestic price of gold.

The New Fund Offer (NFO) opened on February 9, 2023, and closes on February 15, 2023. The allotment date is February 20, 2023, and the first NAV (Net Asset Value) date is February 21, 2023. ETF Listing will be done on the stock exchanges within five working days from the date of allotment. Investors can buy and sell units of the ETF from February 21, 2023, on stock exchanges where the ETF will get listed. The fund will be managed by the fund manager, Mr. Ritesh Patel of Mirae Asset Mutual Fund. During the NFO, an investor can invest a minimum of Rs 5,000 or any quantum above that in multiples of Re.1.

In 2023, Inflation and central bank intervention through policy rates may be considered as the key Gold Driver in 2023. The launch comes at a time when external global dynamics create challenges for the growth of the domestic and global economy making gold a relatively safe haven for investors. Gold can be assessed by investors as an important component of asset allocation.

Why to Invest in Gold ETF:

- ETF is a relatively low-cost and easy option to take exposure in Gold as it provides the convenience of buying and selling on stock exchanges just like stocks

- No risk of theft as compared to holding physical gold as Gold ETFs are held in Demat accounts of the investors

- No risk of divergence in the purity of Gold.

- Transparent pricing and liquidity during buying selling of Gold ETFs

- Can invest as low as 1 unit where 1 unit is approx. 0.01 gram of Gold

Why should one invest in Mirae Asset Gold ETF?

- Gold seems to be a reliable asset class across time periods which has conserved & created wealth over long term

- A low correlation between gold and other asset classes helps in diversification with an aim to reduce overall portfolio risk

- Gold could act as a hedge against inflation and is known as relatively a safer investment during the times of turmoil

Siddharth Srivastava, Head - ETF Product, Mirae Asset Mutual Fund said, "Historically, Gold has increased risk-adjusted returns in a portfolio during recessionary phases & economic downturns. Gold retains its purchasing power when the cost of goods rises, as gold has performed historically well during the times of inflation. In the current uncertain and volatile market environment, investing in Gold ETF seems to be a reasonable option for portfolios from a long term point of view."



Mirae Asset Gold ETF intends to track the performance of the domestic price of physical Gold. Each unit of the ETF will represent roughly around .01 grams of Gold. An investor who wants to take exposure in Gold can invest via Mirae Asset Gold ETF, further explained Srivastava.

Product Label & Disclaimers:

Mirae Asset Gold ETF is suitable for investors who are seeking-

- Returns in-line with physical gold over medium to long term, subject to tracking errors.

- Investments in physical gold of 99.5 per cent purity (fineness)

*Investors should consult their financial advisors if they are not clear about the suitability of the product

Investors understand that their principal will be at High Risk

Statutory Details: Trustee: Mirae Asset Trustee Company Private Limited; Investment Manager: Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited (AMC); Sponsor: Mirae Asset Global Investments Company Limited.

The information contained in this document is compiled from third-party and publically available sources and is included for general information purposes only. There can be no assurance and guarantee on the yields. Views expressed by the Fund Manager cannot be construed to be a decision to invest. The statements contained herein are based on current views and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Whilst Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited (the AMC) shall have no responsibility/liability whatsoever for the accuracy or any use or reliance thereof of such information. The AMC, its associate or sponsors or group companies, its Directors or employees accepts no liability for any loss or damage of any kind resulting out of the use of this document. The recipient(s) before acting on any information herein should make his/her/their own investigation and seek appropriate professional advice and shall alone be fully responsible / liable for any decision taken on the basis of information contained herein. Any reliance on the accuracy or use of such information shall be done only after consultation to the financial consultant to understand the specific legal, tax, or financial implications.

For further information about other schemes (product labelling and performance of the fund) please visit the website of the AMC: www.miraeassetmf.co.in

BSE/NSE Disclaimer: Every person who desires to apply for or otherwise acquires any unit of this Fund may do so pursuant to independent inquiry, investigation and analysis and shall not have any claim against the Exchange whatsoever by reason of any loss which may be suffered by such person consequent to or in connection with such subscription/ acquisition whether by reason of anything stated or omitted to be stated herein or any other reason whatsoever. For further information about other schemes (product labelling and performance of the fund) please visit the website of the AMC: www.miraeassetmf.co.in

Please consult your financial advisor or mutual fund distributor before investing

Mirae Asset Global Investments (India) Private Limited ("MAGI India") has transferred its asset management business to its wholly owned subsidiary, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited ("Mirae AMC"), as part of internal restructuring of its business with effect from January 1, 2020. Over the last 2 decades Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd. (the sponsor) has become one of the world's largest investors in emerging market equities, managing total assets of over USD 217.9 billion as on 30th September 2021. Headquartered in South Korea, Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd also has investment management operations in Hong Kong, United Kingdom, India, Vietnam, USA, Canada, Taiwan and Brazil. Apart from Asset Management, Mirae Asset Financial Group has business interest in Life Insurance, Securities and Investment & Venture Capital.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

