Mirae Asset Mutual Fund launches Mirae Asset Balanced Advantage Fund (An open-ended Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI/PRNewswire): Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, one of the fastest growing fund houses in India, has announced the launch of Mirae Asset Balanced Advantage Fund ("Fund/Scheme"), an open-ended dynamic asset allocation fund.

The NFO for the fund opens for subscription on July 21, 2022, and closes on August 3, 2022. The fund will be jointly managed by Harshad Borawake, fund Manager and Head of Research, on the Equity side and Mahendra Jajoo, CIO Fixed Income, on the Debt side. The benchmark Index for the Fund will be the Nifty 50 Hybrid Composite Debt 50:50 Index.

The minimum initial investment in the fund will be Rs 5,000 and multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

Key Highlights:

- A good investment option, especially in times of volatility, thanks to its dynamic asset allocation between equity, arbitrage and debt instruments.

- The fund aims to capture the upside during a bull market and limit the downside during bear phases.

- The fund managers will follow an internal model based on adjusted PE (Price to Earnings) and PBV (Price to Book Value) ratio in equities, and a Buy and Hold strategy in debt allocation.

- A flexible approach to ascertain the asset allocation will be followed.

- Exposure to equity and arbitrage instruments will ensure equity taxation for investors.

"Investors fear falling markets. But in a country like India, not participating in the equities markets could be a matter of regret in long run. Mirae Asset Balanced Advantage Fund seeks to preserve investor participation throughout the market cycles and aims to generate reasonable performance over the long run," said Swarup Mohanty, CEO, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Pvt. Ltd ("AMC").

"The AMC has been offering product suites designed to address the needs of investors keeping in mind the risk-reward factor, and Mirae Asset Balanced Advantage Fund is a continuation of this process aimed at offering the right kind of investment solutions," Mohanty added.



The Mirae Asset Balanced Advantage Fund will be available to investors in both, Regular Plan and Direct Plan. Post NFO, the Minimum Additional Purchase Amount will be Rs 1000 and in multiples of Re 1 thereafter.

DISCLAIMERS and PRODUCT LABEL:

Product Labelling

Mirae Asset Balanced Advantage Fund is suitable for investors who are seeking*

- To generate long-term capital appreciation/income

- Investment in equity, equity-related securities & debt, money market instruments while managing risk through active allocation

*Investor should consult their financial advisors if they are not clear about the suitability of the product.

Investors understand that their principal will be at High Risk.

For other details, product label/riskometer and disclaimer: https://www.miraeassetmf.co.in/mutual-fund-scheme/hybrid-fund/mirae-asset-balanced-advantage-fund

Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme-related documents carefully.

Mirae Asset Global Investments (India) Private Limited ("MAGI India") has transferred its asset management business to its wholly owned subsidiary, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) Private Limited ("Mirae AMC"), as part of internal restructuring of its business with effect from January 1, 2020. Over the last 2 decades, Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd. (the sponsor) has become one of the world's largest investors in emerging market equities, managing total assets of over USD 217.9 billion as on September 30, 2021. Headquartered in South Korea, Mirae Asset Global Investments Ltd also has investment management operations in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, India, Vietnam, USA, Canada, Taiwan and Brazil. Apart from Asset Management, Mirae Asset Financial Group has business interest in Life Insurance, Securities and Investment and Venture Capital.

