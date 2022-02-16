Misdiagnosed for 5 years in Croatia, a 47-year-old woman was treated successfully at Healing Hands Clinic for Complex Fistula

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI/PRNewswire): Anela Radic, a 47-year-old woman patient from Croatia was diagnosed and treated successfully for complex blind anal fistula at Healing Hands Clinic.

The patient was misdiagnosed earlier and later had undergone four unsuccessful surgeries in Croatia in the last five years.

Anela has always been an active person with routine bowel habit, no history of children and no history of overly tight or spastic anal sphincter muscles. In September 2013, she had undergone a ligation procedure on hemorrhoids. After this procedure, she developed acute anal fissure which later became chronic with hyperthropied anal papilla and skin tags.

Topical treatments only resulted in fissure healing to a certain size but it never healed completely. Later in May 2017, she underwent a new surgery but as a consequence of abscess incision the anal fistula developed.

Anela said, "I read about the Distal Laser Proximal Ligation procedure carried out at Healing Hands Clinic. The DLPL seems to be an easier recovery for patients from classic flap surgery. So I contacted Dr Ashwin Porwal and asked him if he had a solution in my case."



Dr Ashwin Porwal said, "Anela was misdiagnosed for a fissure and had undergone four surgeries in Croatia in the last five years. With the help of a 3D Endo Anal Imaging available at Healing Hands Clinic we diagnosed her problem accurately. She was treated using our special DLPL technique and has recovered fast."

"DLPL technique is useful for treating recurrent and complicated fistulas. It also offers various benefits to the patients as well as doctors. DLPL helps early recovery of patients and prevention of recurrence of fistula," Dr Deepak Kulkarni added.

Healing Hands Clinic

Healing Hands Clinic is a specialty clinic that focuses on advanced medical treatment for anorectal diseases like Fistula, hemorrhoids, fissures, pilonidal sinus, constipation amongst others and is spreading across the country. Currently, Healing Hands Clinic has its presence in Pune, Mumbai, Nasik, Surat, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Kolhapur and Ahmedabad and has plans to provide its specialized services in all major cities across India in the near future due to its recognition earned in treating complex anorectal cases. The team of doctors are well experienced and standardized policies with ultra-modern facilities ensure their primary KPI of making the patient leave the center with bright smiles are met which is why they are heavily hailed among their patients

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gScZ1WkXFGM

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

