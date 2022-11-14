MISS AND MISSES BANGALORE SEASON 6 2022 by Alex Fashion, Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI/PNN): The grand Finale of Miss and Misses Bangalore 2022, Beauty of Women - Season 6 of Alex Fashions was conducted with fanfare aplomb and grandeur, which was never witnessed erstwhile. The show was directed and organised by Alex Fashions at Hotel Paarag, Bangalore on Sunday, November 6, 2022. The event was graced by eminent personalities from Fashion, Media and Entertainment Fraternity.



CHOREOGRAPHY was by Deeps (Model and actress)

The MISS CATEGORY WINNERS :

Kusuma - Winner of the show

Bhavana - 1st Runner up

Anusha - 2nd Runner up.

MISSES CATEGORY WINNERS :

Usha Prasad- Winner of the show

Dil Nasheen - 1st Runner up

Anupama - 2nd Runner up.

THE INTERNATIONAL MODEL WINNERS WERE:

Usha Prasad - Mrs INTERNATIONAL QUEEN

Puja K B - Mrs INTERNATIONAL SUPERLATIVE

Smitha Raju G - Mrs INTERNATIONAL WONDER WOMEN

Dil Nasheen - Mrs INTERNATIONAL BEAUTY @ SEASON 6 2022

The Jury's

Ms RUHI

Ms ANN



Mrs Dr Shruthi

Ms Muthazhagi

Mrs Soni Bhatt Mainali

Ms Sangeetha Holla

Ms Aruna

Mrs Smitha Raju G

Ms Neelam K B

Mrs Puja K B

Our Brand Ambassadors was

Mrs PRIYANKA SARKAR (International model and Actress)

Celebrity Photographers

A show of such magnitude and meticulous organization would not have been possible without the able guidance, choreography, compering of the show without Alex, the brain behind the overall planning till execution right from inception till the closure of the event.

Alex Fashion is a known fashion house in South India. Established in year 2000, It's Internationally acclaimed with four groundbreaking records in Fashion Industry and has been iconic in grooming as well as providing a platform for many young talented Fashion aspirants. With total of 486 shows in its kitty the fashion house is revered for not only its events but also for Photoshoots with international brands, Jewellery lines, Portfolio shoots, Grooming & Counseling with personal attention.

Alex Fashion also extended its sincere thanks and reverence to the Makeup team from Siddeshwara and Neetu Makeup team and ARTISTRY partner by ANITHA BHAT have done a fabulous job.

Post grand success of Alex Fashions Season 6 held on November 6th 2022 now Alex Fashion is bracing up for its next upcoming events of the year and would like to extend its continued alliance with all the sponsors and partners of the show.

