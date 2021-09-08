Miss Divine Beauty 2021: Introduces new award 'Beauty with a Responsibility'

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI/PNN): Miss Divine Beauty contest has introduced a new Award this year - Beauty with a Responsibility. This award aims to acknowledge the work done by the beauty queens to bring a substantial change and support the future endeavors of their project.

The audience will decide the award. One who gets maximum votes/support will be awarded Miss Divine Beauty's title with Responsibility for her leadership skills, ability to influence and motivate others, and dedication to making a difference in society. Her project will be submitted to Miss Earth organizations as a National Project for deliberations, where it will be in the line of winning the annual international award. Along with this top 5 most voted contestants will get a direct entry in TOP 15 finalists, and the organization will continue supporting them to recognize their initiatives.

Miss Divine Beauty is a national beauty pageant in India operating under the parent organization Divine Group. It primarily selects India's representatives called Miss Earth India to compete at Miss Earth, one of the Big Four major international beauty pageants in the world, along with Miss World, Miss Universe, and Miss International. Miss Divine Beauty is promoting environmental awareness, conservation, tribal farmers and social responsibility and aims to extend its wholehearted support to the women of today who have the potential to lead and represent the country tomorrow. The winner will represent India at Miss Earth 2021.

Till now, based on public voting to support their initiatives Leading and Top performing volunteers for the award are Ria SalianAdvocacy: "Sustainable Coexistence", VanshikaParmarAdvocacy: "Go Green", Advika BansalAdvocacy: "Swayam - Next New Normal", Rashmi Madhuri Advocacy: "Project cycle (menstrual waste management)" and Ankita GoyalAdvocacy "Mission Kudrat".



Other than these top 5 there are 43 other participants in the race which includes Arushi Thakur Advocacy: Mission Sankalp, Aavya Gupta Advocacy: Pledge To Plant, VanshikaDawar Advocacy: "Tree of Life", Chahat Singh Advocacy: "Global hunger: Climate change and agriculture", Nanikrishna Hatiboruah Advocacy: A smile, Nehha Shinde Advocacy: To change "what is" into "what should, Shreya Bahukhandi Advocacy: Project "Vishwaas", Shreya Srivastava Advocacy : Project Sunderbans, Sushmita Roy Advocacy : Vikas (Combating Climate Crisis), RajashreeDowarah Advocacy : Every step counts, Dr. KomalKhillare Advocacy "Green Menstruation", ShubhiDhaneta Advocacy: "Serve to save yourself, BipashaBarua Advocacy : "The Green Buddy Project" Kanak Agnihotri Advocacy: "Ek Pehel - An initiative", Pawani Kohli Advocacy: "Zero waste oral care", Nalini Singh Advocacy: "The Golden Trail", Apurvi Saini Advocacy: "Sustainable Agriculture", Apoorva Nayak Advocacy:" Food waste management" Sukraty Saxena Advocacy - "NirmalHindon Abhiyan" Shivani Shetty Advocacy: "Eco Tourism & Waste Reduction", Arpitha Kumar Advocacy : "Ecosojourn- Blending tourism with nature", Nehha Mahesh Shinde Advocacy: "Project Waste Management ( One Tree At A Time )",MeherDaryaniAdvocacy:"To live and let live", Mehak Manta Advocacy: "Sustainable Agriculture" Nagashree Ramamurthy Advocacy : "Earth Buddy Balance (Waste management, Farming & Eco Tourism)", Anjali Schmuck Advocacy: Sustainable Fashion Revolution, AanchalAjaipal Advocacy: "Clean Earth safe Earth", Satvika Dubey Advocacy: Project Satt,GitiGour Advocacy : "Mere Mitra", Shivani TakAdvocay: Sustainable Solutions for menstruation", Rashalika Sabharwal Advocacy :"Think Universally, Act Locally", Pooja Dholakia Advocacy: "Vegan Unplugged", Shayma Siddiqui " Vision of a happy and healty life for all", Alankrita Shahi Advocacy : "Responsible Masking", Shivani Tak Advocacy: "Sustainable choices towards menstruation", Naina Sharma Advocacy: "Journey to Carbon Neutrality", Samikshya Dhar Advocacy: "Green Garment", Soundarya Gowda Advocacy : "Project Go Green", Sumitra Godara Advocacy: Unnati, Maya Gambheer "Big changes begin with small steps", MeherDaryani Advocacy: "Live and let live",Tanya Tanisha Bentinck Advocacy: "Jeevan", Priya Rai Advocacy- The Project- Esperer (Hope), Chandrima Mukherjee Advocacy : "Project Maitri"

Divine group took a revolutionary step and has selected 48 contestants out of thousands of applicants based on their advocacy and pageantry skills. The Divine Group guides and motivates them to influence others to work towards environmental issues, eco-tourism, waste reduction, etc. All 48 finalists are competing for the coveted title Miss Earth India 2021.

Deepak Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Divine Group, says, "I believe that the essence of beauty pageant still lies in giving back whatever we have earned in the process, knowledge resources or voice. We plan to give back the planet earth for so much it has provided us".

Divine group's Miss Earth India 2019, TejaswiniManoganarepresented India in Socio-Cultural delegations in USA, UK, UAE, Sri Lanka and Singapore. Divine group's Miss Earth India 2020, Tanvi Kharote, took the initiative to install solar panels in a small village Kendur in Maharashtra. They were not just to help the villagers but also to promote the cause of development with sustainability.

