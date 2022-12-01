Mission Radiology India launched to provide state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging services at highly subsidised prices

New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI/PNN): Minister of State for Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation, Government of India, General (Dr.) V. K. Singh (Retd.), launched Mission Radiology India (MRI) with a customised "My Stamp" of Mission Radiology India. MRI is a social initiative by Sundeep Sharma Foundation. The Mission Radiology India project aims to provide state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging services at highly subsidised prices. To set up the diagnostic centre, the Sundeep Sharma Foundation will bear 50% of the costs. The MRI centralised command centre will be set up in Delhi, and the ancillary unit in Patna.

MRI is the mission to provide legit diagnostics closer to home for every Indian and reduce the disease burden by improving accessibility and increasing affordability. To accomplish this, MRI will establish a network of diagnostic centres across the nation that would adhere to the code of conduct laid down and will be comprehensively supervised by the stakeholders. The established diagnostic centres will offer state-of-the-art services, including Magnetic Resonance Imaging 1.5 T, Computed Tomography, Digital X-Ray, Tele Consultation, and Pathology Services among others.

While unveiling "My Stamp", Honourable General (Dr). Vijay Kumar Singh, MoS - Road Transport & Highways and Civil Aviation said, ''I want to congratulate the Sundeep Sharma Foundation for launching this noble initiative of ensuring affordable state-of-the-art diagnostic services to every Indian. Mission Radiology India will carve a new paradigm in the Indian healthcare sector by bridging the contrast between urban and rural healthcare services and will also complement the ambitious healthcare programmes of the Government of India,including the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

Sharing his delight at the launch of Mission Radiology India and unveiling of My Stamp, Sundeep Sharma, Social Political Entrepreneur, co-operate strategist, Conversationalist, and Founder of the Sundeep Sharma Foundation, said, ''Mahatma Gandhi once said - A correct diagnosis is three-fourths the remedy. The right diagnosis can help the healing begin, which should be the paramount goal of a physiologist. Every Indian, irrespective of caste, fiscal standing, social status, or geographical placement, deserves honest healthcare. At Mission Radiology India, we strive to accomplish this goal of offering quality diagnostic services to every Indian at affordable healthcare.



And Sundeep Sharma added, "Our vision is to provide affordable diagnostic services to the deserving population of India. To create a self-sustaining physical & digital common platform for rolling out MRI across 748 districts while ensuring that all social organisations, corporates, governments, and NGOs come together for the optimal benefit of society."

The healthcare sector is witnessing rapid growth in many segments, including radiology. With new trends and technologies emerging in the segment, the world of imaging and technology is continuously evolving and thus opening up to a vast new world of innovations.

Unlike other parts of the world, India is faced with the challenge of a significant urban vs rural and rich v/s poor divide. Since the spending capacity of individuals is significant, a majority of healthcare services are concentrated in the metro regions, leaving other areas lacking in medical facilities.

What's alarming is that over 60 per cent of hospitals, 70 per cent of dispensaries, and 80 per cent of well-trained and qualified doctors operate only in urban areas. Mission Radiology India aims to change the scenario by ensuring last mile, quality health services.

