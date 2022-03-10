MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence celebrates International Women's Day with global women leaders on emerging technologies.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 10 (ANI/PR Newswire): MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence (MIT FuSE), MIT Art, Design and Technology University celebrated International Women's Day with their 2nd International Virtual Summit (IVS) on Women Frontiers in Exponential Technology. This summit was aspired to firstly, appreciate Women tech-influencers from all over the world and secondly, to facilitate a plethora of information on the top most trending topics on technology from Power BI, Robotics, FinTech, Blockchain, Machine Learning, Cloud Security, NFTs and Metaverse.

Over a period of four days, from March 5 to 8, the summit delivered 29 power-packed TechTalks by the most influential tech leaders and connoisseurs from India, Australia, UK, Switzerland, New Zealand & USA. The FinTech Job Report by Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship CFTE, London, was also exclusively launched in the event.



Technology has advanced by leaps and bounds in the last few decades. Technologies change every 2-3 years, and it is critical for a professional working in the technology space to stay up to date in order to quickly advance up the career ladder and keep updated with the Techade. The International Virtual Summit (IVS WFET) addressed concerns, sharing information, and ways to make improvements in the skills and learning space, in order to assist firms in developing a future-ready strategy for the common benefit of global workplaces, as well as challenges in computing technology for generation Z for a complete digital transformation.

Dr Elizabeth Xu, Chairman of the Board and CEO, A2C Leadership Group & Co-Founder, California Science and Technology University, deliberated the concept of Digital Twin. She meticulously amplified how one's digital twin can project their intended image with the world through platforms like Youtube, Insta, Facebook, TikTok & LinkedIn. Divya Ashok, Vice President Strategy and Innovation, Salesforce specified the role of Women leaders in the domain of Cloud Computing. She shares an interesting mantra to be a leader, "be KHC, viz., be Kind, Humble and Confident." Tram Anh Nguyen, Co-Founder Centre for Finance, Technology and Entrepreneurship (CFTE) & one of the top 22 Key Opinion Leaders in FinTech, gave an overview of career opportunities in FinTech. She also launched CFTE's world's largest FinTech Job Report. This book is the first research that analyses 40,000 new jobs offered by the 225 largest FinTech companies in the world.

Payal Manan Rajpal, Director-Robotex India stressed upon the importance and growth of women in the field of Robotics. She shared the interesting journey of 'Hack the Crisis, India' & 'Global Hack' the first digital initiative with the Ministry of Electronics and IT India MEITY, MyGov India. Sophia Lopez, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Kaleido from North Carolina, explained with interesting facts on Blockchain, Privacy, Data flow & Digital Assets. Leila Etaati, Co-Founder RADACAD, Data Scientist & BI Consultant from New Zealand enumerated the perks of automated machine learning in BI space with an overview of Business Intelligence (BI). Tanushri Bhattacharya, Director of Finance at InnoWise delivered an insightful session on women empowerment in the digital economy from the USA. She emphasized women's role in technology and focussed on the scope for women in the field of Robotic Process Automation (RPA). Shamane Tan, Chief Growth Officer of Sekuro and TEDx Speaker & Global Cybersecurity Influencer from Australia described how a modern-day Cyber Security expert deals with everyday threats. She portrayed how cyber leaders use different and innovative strategies to face any cyber attack even before it takes place. Alice Beverly Cole, Independent Corporate Director of Bank OZK, Global Innovator & Influencer shared interesting facts on the global supply chain, cyber security and the importance it holds in today's society. She also advised on embracing technology as the normal if you don't want to be left behind.

Natalie Evie, Founder Natalie Evie Consulting & Former Executive Director of Goldman Sachs, from Hong Kong shared her journey from a workaholic to a holistic working professional by choice. She pointed that a person's situation depends on their reaction to it, and not by someone else's nature. Her session focussed on the importance of EQ for success. Vandana Verma, Chair at OWASP & Founder of Infosec Girls, deliberated on how data is our responsibility & how it is sensitive yet exceptional. She discussed ways of managing the cloud and its security architecture. Dr Martha Boeckenfeld, Metaverse and Digital Transformation Leader from Switzerland, gave valuable suggestions on winning digital consumers focussing on hyper-personalization, context-sensitive experience impressions & creating ecosystems. She stressed on the importance of perceiving the customer intent to ensure better interaction and results. Peggy Tsai, Chief Data Officer at BigID and Board Member of Massachusetts Institute of Technology, from New York, detailed the role of data for business decisions considering the challenges in data management. She also suggested how AI & ML can help achieve effective data governance.

Helen Wall, Founder and Principal of Helen Data Design, from the USA, reiterated the power of Business Intelligence with its key features. BI plays an important role in organizational strategic planning for measuring performance progress toward business goals. Rupa Singh, Founder of AI-Beehive, Bengaluru, AI-Ethicist & Thought Leader pointed out that long before the development and creation of autonomous AI agents, the potential dangers need to be gauged. She emphasised the importance of an AI code of ethics to provide stakeholders with guidance when faced with an ethical decision involving the use of artificial intelligence. Neha Dhyani, Senior Security Consultant, Nokia, Australia, explained in detail the challenges in endpoint detection response. She enumerated the reasons why it's important to have strategies before a threat is detected. She also mentioned the triggers which begins the threat hunt. She discussed various career opportunities in the field of cyber security.

Sailaja Vadlamudi, AppSecLead & Senior Director of SAP Labs India & Founder of Women in Cyber Security & Privacy (WiCSP) gave insights on the basics of information security along with the security core principles, including confidentiality, availability and integrity. She shared the intention of WiCSP initiative, i.e to raise Cyber Security awareness among women, young girls, and children in order to alert them to digital threats and cultivate them in their personal development. Irina Ghose, Executive Director, Cloud Solutions - Microsoft India, narrated the power of AI and inference, networking with interesting examples and storytelling. She demonstrated how the future of education, hospitals, businesses, services, etc. could completely change with the use of technologies like AI & Metaverse. Mr. Sandeep Alur, Director Microsoft Technology Center provided the immersive & emerging tech demonstration through online interaction. He deliberately explained the intervention and deployment of artificial intelligence in healthcare as well as education sector. Sristhi Assudani, Director of SettleMint & Metaverse Evangelist, shared mind-blowing facts on the most talked-about concept of 2022, Metaverse. She gave interesting insights on what it is, who has already started working on it, what can we expect in the world of Metaverse and so on.

Executive President & Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Mangesh T Karad congratulated MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence for hosting this spectacular event on International Women's Day. He was enthralled to see the world's leading women influencers in exponential technologies being part of this International Virtual Summit who served as role models for other women. He said that these successful torchbearers of technology demonstrate how traditional gender barriers can be overcome resulting in high levels of accomplishment.

Prof Suraj Bhoyar, Project Director, MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence confirmed the intent of initiating the International Virtual Summit. The International Virtual Summit (IVS WFET) is dedicated to addressing concerns, sharing information, and ways to make improvements in the skills and learning space, in order to assist firms in developing a future-ready strategy for the common benefit of global workplaces, as well as challenges in computing technology for generation Z. He promised more such events for tech enthusiasts in future. He also focussed on why it's important to be equipped with exponential technologies like IoT, Data Analytics, Robotics, Cyber Security, Cloud Computing, Blockchain, etc.



The summit was a great success with it being telecast live on YouTube and Facebook for global viewers aspiring for a career in trending technologies. More details about the 2nd International Virtual Summit on Women Frontiers in Exponential Technology can be found on www.mitfutureskills.org/wfet

MAEER's Trust which is known to set the strong precedence for the privatization of Engineering education in Maharashtra had taken a first mover's advantage by establishing the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT-Pune), in 1983, which continues to remain the flagship institute of the group.

MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has been established under the MIT Art, Design and Technology University Act, 2015 (Maharashtra Act No. XXXIX of 2015). The University commenced its operations successfully from June 27, 2016. The University is a self-financed institution and empowered to award the degrees under section 22 of the University Grants Commission act, 1956. The University has a unique blend of Art, Design, and Technology as the core of its academics.

Recently, MIT Art, Design and Technology University, Pune has accomplished the following accolades:

-Ranked in Band Excellent for ARIIA 2021 by the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India.

-Received 5 Star rating for exemplary performance by the Ministry of Education's Innovation Council, Govt. of India.

-Conferred with Best University Campus Award by ASSOCHAM, New Delhi

-Granted with Atal Incubation Centre under ATAL Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, Govt. of India



MIT Art, Design and Technology University has been taking a holistic approach towards imparting education wherein the students are being motivated to build a complete winning personality which is "physically fit, intellectually sharp, mentally alert and spiritually elevated". The students are being encouraged to participate in yoga, meditation, physical training, spiritual elevation, communication skills, and other personality development programmes. Currently, we have 7500-plus students studying in various schools of higher education under the University viz. Engineering and Technology, Food Technology, Bioengineering, Arts, Design, Marine Engineering, Journalism and Broadcasting, Film and Television, Music (Hindustani Classical Vocal and Instrumental), Teacher Education, and Vedic Sciences.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763848/MIT_ADTU_WomensDay.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1479539/MIT_ADTU_Logo.jpg

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PR Newswire)

