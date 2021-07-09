MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence launches First Cohort of SAP Professionals with PG Diploma in ERP SAP

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 9 (ANI/PRNewswire): MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence - MIT Art, Design and Technology University, today launched its first cohort of SAP Professionals with a specialized post-graduate diploma programme in Enterprise Resource Planning in association with Atos India & SAP.

The PG Diploma in ERP will span 50 weeks & 3 trimesters, which include mentorships, global SAP certification, practical hands-on, industry internships & capstone projects.

The first cohort of student aspirants & working professionals were welcomed in the virtual mode on Thursday, July 08, 2021 through the induction programme online because of the pandemic; dignitaries from SAP Global, Atos India and MIT-ADT University inspired students in their new educational journey.

The MIT Group of Institutions, widely recognized for engineering, technology and management programmes, launched MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence (MIT-FuSE) in February this year. MIT-FuSE is an online endeavour to provide students and working professionals with specialized training & global certification in emerging technologies.

PG Diploma in Enterprise Resource Planning, developed for Industry by the industry with a better & efficient higher education ecosystem aims to generate the most employable & smart SAP techno-functional consultants. SAP is the global leader in business applications and Atos India being the largest & oldest training facilitator makes this most sought-after PG Diploma a better learning experience with potential job opportunities.

During the induction programme, Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Executive President & Vice-Chancellor MIT ADT University said, "The university has identified the emerging technology frontiers such as AI & ML, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, Blockchain, IoT, Digital Supply Chain, Procurement & Networks for aspirants and the curriculum has been integrated with relevant project-based learning to build future India." He further mentioned that in today's digital world, Industry 4.0 fits best with SAP S4/HANA and these students had made the right decision in choosing this course for their career advancement.

The Chief Guest, Vinod Parkar, acclaimed SAP trainer & former Head-EDP Mahindra & Mahindra shared pearls of wisdom of his treasured 45 years of professional with the students. He walked them through the industrial evolution & growing need for SAP Professionals due to the crucial role of SAP today in every industry. He deliberately highlighted the need for integrated business systems and hence the growing requirement of skilled SAP techno-functional professionals to manage them.



Sachin Sharangpani, Business head- Atos India emphasized the structure & delivery mechanism of this industry-relevant PG Diploma programme. He detailed out the scope as well as the popular demand of globally certified professionals in Material Management, IoT & Digital Supply chain, People Management (HR) & Finance with the latest SAP S4/HANA ecosystem. The applications for the next cohort are open now on https://mitfutureskills.org/pgd-in-erp/.

Prof. Suraj Bhoyar, Project Director stated that at MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence PG Diploma programmes & short-term certifications were curated considering global skill-based job demands, which will undoubtedly aid the student community, as well as recent graduates and working professionals, in overcoming the loss of learning opportunities caused by the global pandemic. He further added, "It's a fantastic chance to experience blended learning with practical hands-on while also laying the foundation for attracting the best talent in the country to engage in these programmes. It's crucial to remember that only those that put in the time and effort to upskill and improve their existing abilities will be successful in the future."

The students interacted with all the dignitaries & global SAP trainers, faculty members who enlightened the students regarding the digital journey with SAP & its specialized modules for better career prospects.

MIT Centre for Future Skills Excellence ( MIT-FuSE ) is distinctive in its approach, as it uses an amalgamation of the best industry practices & technologies across all aspects of learning pedagogy, making it truly a great online learning experience. All programs are delivered online through an interactive LMS ensuring that quality education is made accessible to the working professionals & graduates residing across India.

Applications for the next cohort of Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) will be commencing from Mid July 2021.

To learn the future skills today for a better tomorrow, visit www.mitfutureskills.org

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

